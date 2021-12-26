‘Ghosts of Businesses Past’ resurrected from our archives

Have you had enough of Christmas features? Well, don’t worry — this is the last one for 2021 — but keep in mind, there’s always next year!

Remember how the Charles Dickens’ main character Ebenezer Scrooge was visited by three ghosts — particularly the Ghost of Christmas Past. The apparition was the first spirit to visit the old curmudgeon in the form of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley.

Well, here at The Montana Standard, we have put our own spin on the classic story and today are featuring “Ghosts of Businesses Past.”

Some of these businesses did not stay open for long, others were long-term establishments. Among the Christmas advertisements, there are some familiar Butte and Anaconda names among the ads as well — Ossello’s, The Bronx, Reno’s Supper Club, Al’s Photo, Rocky Mountain Café and the M&M.

For some added fun, included are holiday ads of businesses that are still going strong.

But that’s not where this story is headed. Instead, the focus will be on bygone businesses that are not so familiar to most of us. One such establishment was Everybody’s Shoe Store, which opened its doors in May 1907, at 46 E. Park St.

According to a May 5, 1907 Anaconda Standard article, the footwear shop was owned by two experienced salesmen — George Bruno and Thomas Hardin.

Bruno was the one-time owner of the Bruno Shoe Store and Hardin had sold shoes at Hennessy’s for years. Looking through old newspaper articles, the business lasted seven years.

Both Butte and Anaconda had numerous jewelers vying for business, particularly from 1890 to 1940.

J.F. Powell was an experienced jeweler who set up shop in 1915 at 112 N. Main St., and aptly named his business Powell Jewelry Co.

Business was apparently not too great but Powell stuck it out for five years. He had a change of heart by 1920 and announced his store was closing. He then published an explanation telling his customers he was going to be affiliated with Towle-Winterhalter-Hannifin Co., a long-standing Butte business. “Where I will be pleased to serve my old friends,” stated Powell in a newspaper advertisement.

You wouldn’t know by looking at Hammerslough’s 1894 Christmas ad, but the business was an Anaconda jewelry store located at 112 Commercial St. At that time, decorative ads with some bling, even at Christmas, were definitely not the norm.

Run by Max Hammerslough, the store sold 14-carat gold and platinum jewelry for more than 30 years.

Hammerslough must have been quite the character because in the summer of 1920, he and several other Anaconda business owners were being blackmailed by a group calling themselves “Ten Brothers.” If each business didn’t hand over $500, something bad was going to happen to each of the businesses.

The jeweler called the extortionists’ bluff. “ … kindly meet me in person during office hours, 9 to 6, if possible,” he wrote, “in which I can assure you, you will be received in real western style …”

By the winter of 1922, one of the jeweler’s son had set up shop in San Francisco and Hammerslough decided to close his business and move his family to the Golden City.

American Mercantile had its grand opening on March 28, 1918. Located at 215-219 E. Park St., the company sold “groceries, gent’s furnishings, boots and shoes.”

Tomaso Tomich was the proprietor and he had more than his fair share of experience, opening his first store in 1889. He expanded his inventory and then moved to 116 W. Park St.

His newest store’s motto was “Quality and Value for Cash.” Tomich wrote in the store’s introductory ad — “Here in our new store we shall offer even greater values, for we are operating on a cash basis and the savings we make under the plan will go to our customers.”

Another early-day business was the Siegel Clothing Company, which opened for business in 1881. By 1899, the company expanded and moved to the corner of Main and Granite. The business actually hadn’t moved too far. Prior to that, it was located at 213-215 N. Main St.

The three-story business was run by the Siegel brothers, Henry, Joseph and Sol. It sold furnishings, men’s and boys’ clothing and shoes, and, of course, hats. Their inventory included all types of leather goods as well.

The Butte Intermountain called Siegel’s “a credit to the city” and it remained so until November 1910, when the family announced it was “positively retiring from business.”

Mose Linz was another pioneer Butte jeweler who opened for business in 1895 on North Main Street. Later, he also expanded with a large credit business.

Linz called himself “a diamond banker,” and continued his profession almost until his death, which occurred in September 1929.

During its history, the Ansonia Amusement Co., had control of more than a few Butte theaters, including the Ansonia, Orpheum and Princess.

In particular was the Ansonia at 60-62 W. Park St. The Butte Miner reported on July 28, 1912 that “a great amount of money has been spent in the designing and construction ... The color scheme is a dark red with bronze statues and decorations so placed as to show to the best advantage.”

“An Auspicious Opening Of A Fine Butte Store” was the June 14, 1902 headline in The Butte Inter Mountain.

The newspaper was talking about the opening of Morris & Co.’s confectionery at 64 W. Park St. The company already had an existing wholesale business at 41 W. Galena St., and was well-known for its variety of candies.

But it was their soda fountain that was touted as a “work of art.”

“… The soda fountain is unsurpassed in the West and there are few, if any, finer soda fountains in the country,” wrote the Inter Mountain reporter.

The Butte Miner reported the confectionery offered 125 different drinks and that the store had “one of the most competent mixers in the business.”

There’s not a whole lot of details to be found on the Ten-Ninety One Inn, which was out at Nissler Junction.

Suffice to say, the liquor establishment, which also went by the Ten-91 Inn, opened sometime around 1944 and had closed its door less than 10 years later.

In an ad for New Year’s Eve 1944, customers were encouraged to ring in the new year at the inn where choice drinks and all brands of beer were served.

“We sell our goods at eastern prices,” was a point of pride for Anaconda’s O.K. Store, which sold clothes, shoes and other items from 1899 all the way through to the late 1930s. The store also reportedly had courteous, experienced clerks to help Anaconda shoppers and its motto was “Be Sure It’s the O.K. Store.”

By the 1920s, it was run by Jack and Joe Schwartz. At one time, the store was located at 34 E. Park St., and later moved to 211 E. Park St.

Just in time for some Christmas business, Baxter’s Furniture opened Dec. 1, 1915, at 20 W. Broadway St.

Bernard P. “Billy” Baxter knew his way around furniture as he spent 17 years as manager of Hennessy’s furniture department.

The newly renovated building had plenty of floor space, approximately 17,000 feet, to showcase furniture, bedding, draperies, carpets, rugs, linoleums and stoves.

Baxter died seven years later, but the business remained open up until the 1940s.

Driving down the Anaconda Highway, hungry customers would come upon the Copper Hill Restaurant — but only for a few short years.

It opened Oct. 15, 1949, as the Copper Hill Motel, Restaurant-Drive Inn, and was owned by Jack Miller.

There were several ads from the business in The Montana Standard and Butte Daily Post. By 1951, “Midge and Jimmy” were running the restaurant, and by the next year it was just Midge.

By 1955, no ads appeared in either newspaper, so it can only be surmised that the restaurant went out of business.

Babe Maloney and Raymond Erickson were partners in the establishment, The Cheery Lounge at 73 W. Park St.

The bar was opened for business from around 1945 until fire destroyed it, along with several other businesses, including J.C. Penney, on Feb. 28, 1972.

The owners at the time of the fire were Joe Malkovich and Jim Grant. “We were within five bank payments of getting in the clear,” Malkovich was quoted as saying, “and now this happens.”

The bar owners were not alone. At least a dozen more businesses were destroyed and many more damaged from the explosion and fire.

Seriously folks — this story on bygone businesses could go on and on but it’s time to wrap things up.

The last featured business was a one-man show — PINSEL, The Tailor, who started his business in Anaconda and ended it in Butte.

A native of Austria, Nathan Pinsel came to the United States as a young child, and moved to Anaconda around 1921 to set up shop. He was touted as “one of the progressive merchants of the city.”

While still doing business in Anaconda, he opened the LaMode Hat Shop in Butte and later, the LaMode Shop, selling ladies’ fashions.

By the spring of 1944, he was working in a government production plant at Hanford, Washington. He died of a heart attack Oct. 10, 1944, in Hanford. He was 52 years old.

