Get your calendars out — time to add local events

We all know the drill by now. Thanks to COVID, many events of the past two years have, one by one, been canceled. Some wondered if they would ever return.

Nothing is certain, but, as of now, there are some things to look forward to. In fact, grab a pen and get your calendar out — you’ve got some work to do.

Bill Melvin, general manager at the Butte Civic Center has been talking to people on a daily basis who want to schedule events, whether it be local or a sporting event, along with a festival or two and some concerts.

“It’s interesting times we live in,” said Melvin. “We are getting things, but it just takes time.”

Melvin was happy to report that a number of events have been added to this year’s calendar.

“In comparison to last year, it’s vastly different,” he said.

Melvin explained that there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to finalize such events. That has kept him and his staff busy.

The general manager is happy to see the return of Jordan Circus after a two-year hiatus.

“Except for the last two years, they have performed every year I have been here and that’s been 17 years,” explained Melvin.

One tradition not at the Civic Center this year is the Butte High Bulldogs’ basketball games. The team only played two games at the facility.

“Butte High has moved their basketball games up to the high school,” he explained. “That’s the first time that has happened.”

The arena will not be completely devoid of sports, though. Other events are on tap.

With 250 wrestlers competing, the Class B & C Wrestling Divisionals will be held Feb. 4-5, and the Cyclops Wrestling Tournament, with approximately 800 athletes, is Feb. 19.

A basketball competition is planned for April. The Mile High Classic Basketball Tournament is set for April 23.

Other events added to the Butte Civic Center calendar include:

Feb. 27: The Winter Festival hosted by Journey Church

March 11: Country music band Sawyer Brown in concert with a guest appearance by the Ken Rich Band of Butte

March 17: Handing Down the Heritage, which includes Butte’s Dublin Gulch and the Tiernan Irish dancers

April 5: Empty Bowls, a dinner supporting the Butte Food Bank’s backpack program

April 8-9: Professional bull riding competition

April 13: Jordan Circus, described as the ultimate in family fun and entertainment

April 30: Butte’s Bacon & Brew Fest, a day of live music, beer, food and fun

May 6-8: Mayfair, with numerous vendors on hand

Sept. 16: Country music star Justin Moore in concert

There’s more good news to share from Matt Boyle, a spokesman for the Butte America Foundation.

It was reported last year that “the luck of the Irish” was to bypass Butte once again and there was not going to be a parade.

Not so this year — “the luck of the Irish” is still kicking and making its way to Butte once again.

“Butte people are ready for it,” said Boyle. “I know I am I.”

The event coordinator is confident that the foundation made the right choice.

“The parade is a large family-friendly event that takes place outside,” explained Boyle. “I think it’ll all work out.”

The foundation is currently in the midst of finalizing plans.

“All the details will be forthcoming,” said Boyle. “We’re looking forward to seeing the town painted green.”

“The Luck of the Irish” continues with the news that An Ri Ra will be back at the Original Mine on Aug. 12-14.

Concert-goers last attended the popular Irish festival in 2019.

“If we don’t do it this year, we’ll never do it again,” said Brendan McDonough, festival spokesman. “Two years is way too long.”

To keep the momentum going, McDonough shared that the committee has been working hard to plan for the three-day event and that their phones have been ringing off the wall.

“We have had lots of requests from entertainers from all over the world — the best of the best — wanting to come,” said McDonough.

The committee plans to keep festival-goers apprised of upcoming details through news releases and on their website.

More good news to share is that the Montana Folk Festival will be back July 8-10.

There has been no real marketing push yet. That will start about mid-February and the full lineup of entertainment will be released at the end of March.

“We are taking our time until this omicron wave gets past us,” said George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte. “We have to get through this latest surge.”

Everett is patiently waiting for the festival’s return.

“It gets more exciting every day,” he confessed.

Meanwhile, Everett plans to inform the public of the latest developments through press releases. He also encourages people to check out their website at www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at MT Folk Fest.

