Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day

Butte’s main event for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities is the annual parade.

The Butte America Foundation will again host Butte's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which begins at noon Thursday, March 17, in Historic Uptown Butte.

All parade entries must be assembled by 11:30 a.m. at the Lexington Gardens (off Arizona on East Granite) and will be staged east on Granite, south on Covert and east on Broadway.

The parade route begins at the corner of Arizona and Granite, proceeding west on Granite to Montana, south on Montana to Park St., east on Park St. to Arizona where disassembly can begin.

Below are other Butte and Anaconda events taking place today.

Mass at St. Patrick’s Church —To honor St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, a special Mass will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 329. W. Mercury St. The homily will address “The Timeless Brilliance of the Great Irish Diaspora”. Traditional Irish music will be played and there will be a Hibernian procession.

Mass at St. Peter’s Church —Anaconda's St. Patrick's Day celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. when members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will gather at the hall, then march to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave., for Mass at 9 a.m. They return to the hall for breakfast after the Mass.

“Goings on” at the Elks and KC — The Butte Elks Lodge at 206 W. Galena will open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. Reuben sandwiches will on the menu after the parade. Legendary Butte musician, Ace Kovacich will be performing as well. On tap at the Knights of Columbus at 224 W. Park St., will be Butte’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage.

M&M to open once again — For one day only, as a fundraiser, the M&M will open its bar at 10 a.m. at its new location: the old OMG! Mongolian Grill, 17 N. Main St.

Cavalier Lounge ready to party — The Cavalier Lounge, 100 E. Broadway, will open its doors from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Festive music at McGrath’s Pub — Judy Powers’ Pickles & Company will be performing from 4 to 8 p.m. at McGrath’s Pub, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

Parade in Anaconda — The Smelter City will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade at 2 p.m. The annual event includes the Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums and will begin at the AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial Ave.

Hurling teams battle it out at Tech — Come be a part of history this St. Patrick’s Day in uptown Butte, as the national sport of Ireland is once again on display. At 2 p.m. in Montana Tech's Alumni Coliseum, Butte's own Wolfe Tones will take on Missoula’s Thomas Meagher Hurling Club in an epic battle of Gaelic courage and pride. Be sure to make time to witness what is known as the "fastest game on grass" and sow your wild Irish voices as you cheer on these athletes who have trained hard to showcase this ancient warrior sport. This family-friendly, alcohol and tobacco-free event should prove a perfect addition to a day of celebrating Irish heritage. Afterward, spectators will be invited onto the field to meet the players, discuss the game, and try their hand at wielding the “hurley,” the wooden club used in the game. The Gaelic teams are always willing to share their experiences and teach and train the next generation of hurlers! The Butte Trolley will be offering free shuttle rides after the parade from Cavanaugh's County Celtic to Montana Tech for this special event.

Handing Down the Heritage — Dublin Gulch and the Tiernan Irish Dancers will help to celebrate the annual “Handing Down the Heritage” show at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is a great multi-generational St. Patrick's Day celebration the way Butte used to celebrate with food, beverage, music and dance. Admission fees are $13 for adults and $5 for students, with children 13 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at the Butte Civic Center and Tiernan Irish Dance families.

