ANACONDA — Anaconda’s Smeltermen’s Celebration, the annual throwback festival of the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda, will be held Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

The three-day event features sidewalk sales, an art walk, Kennedy Common brew fest with music, food and family fun, Smelter City Scamper race, and a parade.

Bus tours to the Anaconda Stack are $15 and can be purchased at Discover Anaconda Visitors Center, 306 E. Park St.