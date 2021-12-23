Georgetown Lake: Low lake level at ice-over raises concerns about potential fish kill

Georgetown Lake’s trout and salmon face a potentially lethal winter and spring tied to a lower than normal water level at ice-over.

The high-elevation, comparatively shallow reservoir is susceptible to depleted dissolved oxygen.

A Dec. 17 update from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation described Georgetown Lake’s water surface elevation as being well below normal, a condition tied primarily to drought.

“Water surface elevation” equals the height of the lake’s waterline on the shore and is usually measured as height above sea level. “Lake level” or “lake depth” can be synonymous terms, depending on context.

Conditions have improved somewhat recently, according to the DNRC report, which noted that “just a month ago, things looked substantially worse.”

Todd Blythe, a hydrologist for DNRC, provided an update Tuesday.

“Based on our predictive model and weather forecasts, it does appear conditions are improving,” Blythe said. “Lake levels are on the rise.”

Steve Luebeck, vice president of the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, has fished Georgetown Lake since he was a child.

“I’ve never seen the lake as low as it was this fall,” Luebeck said. “If the ice comes off late, I think we’re in real trouble.”

The impact to the fishery could hinge on how long the lake remains covered by ice. Prolonged ice cover seals off the lake from the atmosphere and the water cannot be recharged with oxygenated air.

Fish without access to a sufficient amount of dissolved oxygen can die or become sick.

Brad Liermann, a fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said Georgetown Lake initially iced over on Nov. 19 and then thawed before re-freezing Dec. 9.

The DNRC report from Dec. 17, written by longtime DNRC surface water hydrologist Dave Amman, noted that the unusual thaw could be helpful in the long run.

“Maybe it was a good thing, in that it may have allowed for better dissolved oxygen conditions for the lake,” wrote Amman, who is retiring at year’s end after being the DNRC representative on the Flint Creek Dam Advisory Committee for nearly 20 years.

Liermann said Georgetown Lake is prone to having low dissolved oxygen. In addition to being a shallow lake, it also has high productivity, such as lots of nutrients, bugs and fish, he said.

“Once the ice is on the lake, there is a finite amount of dissolved oxygen available in the lake,” Liermann said. “Biological processes in the lake use dissolved oxygen through the winter and slowly deplete it.”

He said the lake’s high elevation, shallow depth, productivity and tendency to hold ice for months make it more likely to have lethal levels of low dissolved oxygen than other lakes and reservoirs in Montana.

“Trout and salmon require high dissolved oxygen levels, so are more vulnerable to low dissolved oxygen levels than other game fish species,” Liermann said.

Granite County owns and operates the dam. The reservoir is operated to meet lake elevation targets and outflows to satisfy fish and wildlife needs, power generation, irrigation, recreation and the Georgetown Lake Homeowners Association. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulates the dam.

“Granite County is required by their FERC license to release 30 cubic feet per second for irrigators in the Flint Creek Valley through the irrigation season and these outflows and the drought conditions led to a fairly significant reduction in the Georgetown Lake levels,” Liermann said.

Chuck Stokke, a past president of the homeowners association and a board member for the Clark Fork Coalition, has family ties to Georgetown Lake going back 100 years. Like Luebeck and others, he worries about the potential for a fish kill linked to insufficient dissolved oxygen.

Stokke noted that a 2018 fish kill, discovered in May of that year, was tentatively linked to low oxygen levels in Georgetown Lake. Hundreds of fish, mostly rainbow trout, died. Liermann said Wednesday that he and others believe that low levels of dissolved oxygen likely caused the fish kill observed in 2018.

If deoxygenation does not kill fish outright, the related stress can affect their immune systems and increase susceptibility to disease or parasitic infestation.

Luebeck said he’d like to see greater restraint exercised by Granite County Commissioners in the amount of water released from the lake. He said a lot of water was released last year in anticipation of a spring runoff that never happened due to low snowpack and a continuing drought.

Liermann said the DNRC model showed that outflows from the lake in spring 2021 were set at the proper level to fill Georgetown Lake during runoff.

“Unfortunately, May through mid-July was very dry at Georgetown, with very little precipitation,” he said.

County commissioners did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, outflow from the dam was 6 cubic feet per second. Commissioners voted Dec. 14 to continue that outflow instead of reducing it to 4 cfs. Commissioners voted again Dec. 21 to continue the 6 cfs outflow, noting that there have been small gains in the inputs to the lake.

Liermann said reducing outflows below 6 cfs could have biological impacts on Flint Creek below the dam.

The Dec. 17 update from DNRC noted that “the watershed has seen some decent precipitation inputs and also some warm spells that melted snow and temporarily increased lake inputs.”

Amman sounded a hopeful note.

“We have a lot of winter ahead of us and hopefully so much snow falls that people complain about it all the way through May,” he wrote.

