George Pettingill: The Wild Man of Wise River

[Note: The spelling used here is most commonly accepted as the one used while Pettingill was alive, according to Civil War records signed by his own hand.]

For many years, a legendary creature roamed the forests along the Wise River. Unsuspecting fishermen, innocent camping parties and elk hunters returned to the smoggy city of turn-of-the-century Butte telling tales of a Wild Man, covered in hair, creeping through the woods barefoot or swinging through the trees like a jungle ape. He lived in a cave, they said, or a wickiup, or a dugout or a cabin with no door. He stalked his prey on foot, then ate it raw. Some said he especially enjoyed scaring the wits out of women, while others insisted he no longer spoke English due to his many years of solitude.

The Wild Man of Wise River arrived in Montana shortly after the Civil War, but he had long been seeking his solitude. His name was Pettingill Pettingill.

Scant records make up the story of Pettingill’s life, though rumors, sightings, and stories of his unusual ways abound. He himself once said, when pressed about his past, “Every man has his secrets that the world is bound to respect.”

It is generally accepted he was born in Concord, New Hampshire, in 1832. By the time he was 23, he lived with his wife, Almira, 17, in northern Wisconsin. Almira had a son, Charles, probably from a previous relationship, and they added two girls to their family by 1860. Pettingill worked as a logger and brought his young family from camp to camp with him.

Pettingill had a reputation as a large, powerful man. Newspapers reported he stood around 6’2” tall, and weighed more than 200 lbs, though he carried no extra fat on his frame thanks to his active lifestyle.

Supposedly, in 1857, Chippewa killed his work partner. This sparked a lasting rage in Pettingill, who from that time on murdered every Native American he met. He hunted them down, he shot them in passing; to Pettingill, “the only good Indian was a dead Indian.” His brutality went unchecked, thanks to the callous public sentiment toward Native Americans at the time, and it is said the Chippewa fled the area whenever they heard Pettingill’s name. Around 1861, Pettingill took his murderous rage too far, when he allegedly shot an innocent Native man working for a local farmer in front of 10 witnesses. Citizens protested, and Pettingill briefly sulked in the LaCrosse, Wis., jail house. However, no jury at the time would convict a white man for killing a Native American. Sources intimate he was strongly encouraged to enlist in the Civil War or risk retribution.

Pettengill registered with Company A, 20th Regiment of the Wisconsin Infantry on June 14, 1862. He went into immediate active duty. Pettengill’s independent nature was not a good fit for soldiering. He protested guard duty and was court-martialed. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to hard labor, forfeiting his pay for two months, and wearing a ball and chain for six days. The evening of his last day in chains, the Company Officer reprimanded him in front of his entire regiment. Pettengill’s rebellious attitude did not sweeten following this episode.

Pettingill was bound for the battle of Vicksburg when he argued with his Commanding Officer aboard their transport steamer. Before the fight ended, Pettingill abandoned ship. The 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry Unit camped nearby; Pettingill joined up with them for the battle, but refused to submit to the command of any superior officer. His remaining Civil War record was notable for two reasons: his long service without being killed or maimed, and the lengthy files of his misbehavior. The list of court-martials, destroying government property, desertion, disobedience and cursing officers showed his independent nature only grew worse.

J.W. Losey, an attorney in LaCrosse, Wis., reported, “[He] was probably one of the most peculiar soldiers in the whole army. He absolutely refused to submit to discipline. When he was with the company in an engagement, he would fight like a tiger, but he would go off on a private raid whenever he chose and would be absent for three or four weeks at a time. What he did on these raids we never knew. He seldom brought back any forage, and it was always supposed that he had been fighting the Confederates as he had fought the Indians in the Wisconsin forests….”

Pettingill won no medals, but saw nearly the entirety of the war. He mustered out July 14, 1865.

Some stories say Pettingill returned to Wisconsin to find another man living with his wife. He killed the man in a duel, but his wife grabbed his pistol and took her own life. What happened to his daughters is unknown, but Pettingill took his son and left forever.

Pettingill is said to have first brought his son to Twin Bridges, where the boy died of diphtheria.

By 1869, Pettingill traveled into the Wise River, Quartz Hill and Vipond Park mining districts, where he is said to have discovered some of the earliest ore deposits found: his first claims date to 1870.

Pettingill established a home in a dugout, eight miles up Wise River at Sheep Creek. A reporter from the St. Louis Globe Democrat tracked him down there. Nothing covered the doorway, so the men went inside.

“The inside was about 6x10 feet in size and did not contain a single article of furniture, and the ‘bed,’ or sleeping place of its occupant, was the bare earth floor on one side of the hut, where the perfect imprint of a human form indicated the spot where the man had passed his nights for a score and a half of years. A smoothly worn piece of wood at the head of the ‘bed’ served as a pillow. Its middle was worn hollow, showing that it had served its purpose for many years,” the reporter wrote. As they stepped out, the men realized the object of their search watched them from a short distance away.

“’Are you the wild man?” ventured McKinstry.

“The strange figure smiled surprisingly pleasant and replied: ‘I believe that is what they call me.’

Pettingill wore a pair of tattered trousers, and was known to often go barefoot and bareheaded, despite the weather. An ancient coat from the war blocked the wind, and his crowning glory — a thick mat of dreadlocks reaching almost to his waist — never saw comb nor soap. Occasionally, he said, he lay in the river and let his long hair float downstream.

Another resident remembered meeting him as a boy, while camping with family at Stine Creek. The boy went fishing for breakfast and with a full creel wandered into the prostrate Pettingill, sleeping slouched over a log. The Montana Standard Sun March 20, 1938, continued his story:

“I didn’t need any help breaking a trail through the brush after that. I crashed my way, panting with exertion and excitement, to the camp. Happily I didn’t lose my creel but still fish didn’t matter to me at the moment. I blurted out at the top of my voice, ‘There’s an Indian or a wild man hiding in the woods!’ The camp instantly seethed with excitement. Just then Stein [sic] appeared out of his little cabin, a broad smile wreathing his face — his cheeks were sunken from a musket ball wound — and called out: ‘Don’t get excited, people. This young man has undoubtedly stumbled upon my nearest neighbor, Pettingill, the wild man of Wise river. Pettingill always drapes himself over a log when he goes to sleep. Why? To be ready for any emergency, I guess.’

“Stein and I made our way along the trail I had broken until we came to the reclining figure. Stein then called out in a strong Southern voice, ‘Hay thah, Pettingill. Do you-all know what you been doin’ thah? Frightenin’ kids?’

“Pettingill rose to his feet, casting a sweeping look about him as he did so and then said very meekly: ‘I am sorry.’ He then, on Stein’s invitation, joined us as we returned to the camp. After looking our crowd over, he, as if to make amends to me for having frightened me, said, “I want you to to eat dinner with me at noon.’ How he knew when it was noon I couldn’t tell unless it was by the sun which didn’t always shine.

“As he walked away to his tepee I found myself in a quandary. ‘Will he serve fried rattlesnake?’ I said to myself. ‘Perhaps he will dish out a stew made of toads and rats? Why did I ever accept his invitation?’

“I was about ready to dodge the dinner when Stein said: ‘I wouldn’t make him mad if I were you. He invited you and you accepted. Better keep your word.’ So I made my way to the tepee following Pettingill’s and Stein’s directions. And I had another surprise. Instead of rats, snails and rattlesnakes, he had ready a big pan of delicious fried trout and bread baked in an old Dutch oven. Did I eat and enjoy it? Indeed, yes.”

Pettingill hunted his meat by walking it down, stalking the animal until it gave up, at which point he slit its throat. He camped with the carcass, and ate the meat raw. He only carried his old Army musket for self-defense. Otherwise, he bought no clothes or furniture, just beef tallow when the game was scarce, and subscriptions to his favorite magazines: Arena, North American Review, Century, and Scientific American.

Pettingill appeared in a drug store window in Butte in 1895, eating raw meat to the fascination of residents, advertising for a hair growing formula. On his way in to town, The Montana Standard reported, “Although complaining that he is ‘getting old,’ he jumped out of the wagon that brought him to to town to run down a jackrabbit, which he captured and ate on the spot.”

In 1892, a Chicago man induced him to appear in a cage at the 1893 Chicago World’s Exposition. A friend warned him people might think he was insane and have him committed, so Pettingill backed out.

In 1895, after crossing the mountains in a terrible blizzard, an exhausted Pettingill stopped at a ranch near Silver Star. He asked some neighbors butchering a beef for the liver. After consuming half of it raw, he laid down to rest in the sun on top of the root cellar. When the rancher went out to check on the old man, he found Pettingill dead.

Pettingill himself left his own best obituary, in an interview with the Montana Standard Sun, May, 1895: “I came to Montana in 1866. I was a soldier in the 20th Wisconsin infantry during the Civil War. I afterward transferred into the Second Cavalry. I fought in many battles. When I first came to Montana, I camped where Butte is now. There were four other men there, too. Their hollow conventionalities made me very tired. I decided to live alone.”

