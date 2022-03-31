Garrels remembered as a compassionate physician, friend

The fishing photos from British Columbia prove that the hard-working family physician knew how to set a hook.

And knew also how to unhook from the day-to-day demands of medical practice.

In one photo, Dr. Lloyd Garrels and Daryl Dodd display salmon they’ve caught. In another, Garrels lifts a hefty halibut.

Garrels died at home Monday in Anaconda from pancreatic cancer.

Kathy Nicely, RN, worked 40 years with Garrels in Anaconda and she speaks about him with respect, affection and gratitude.

“Dr. Garrels was the best — a wonderful boss, a wonderful gentlemen,” Nicely said. “I just felt privileged to work for him all those years. He had a great faith and family and wonderful friends.”

The Iowa native, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, moved to Anaconda in 1974.

He and Dodd, a physical therapist who also hailed from Iowa, met at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. They became the kind of Montana friends whose bond is forged and fortified in fields and streams.

“He was a great outdoorsman and fisherman,” Dodd said.

The two men golfed together too and Dodd witnessed two holes-in-one shot by Garrels.

He said Garrels was a compassionate man whose kindness and empathy were expressed both personally to friends and professionally as a physician.

“He’s going to be missed by a lot of friends, family and former patients,” Dodd said.

Ken Verlanic and Garrels shared an affinity for horses.

“I had a stallion and he had mares,” Verlanic recalled.

Then, that situation reversed.

Verlanic remembered that a mountain lion once attacked one of Garrels’ horses in the Sunnyside section of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

“The lion didn’t kill her but it mauled her pretty good,” he said.

Garrels’ first wife, Mary, died young in 1981.

Today, survivors include wife, Joyce, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He will be greatly missed,” Nicely said.

A celebration of Lloyd Garrels' life will be held July 10, with details to be announced.

