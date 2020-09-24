Gardipee receives seven-year prison sentence

Before sentencing, Gardipee told Judge Krueger he was deeply sorry for his actions and took full responsibility. He then asked the judge to consider putting him into a treatment program rather than prison.

According to charging documents, the victim told police that Gardipee twice physically assaulted her and also raped her at a residence in Butte.

She said Gardipee punched her in the head and face during the first assault, and the next morning, struck her knees and shins with a piece of wood, among other things.

She said she begged Gardipee to let her leave so she could go to the hospital. She also convinced him she would not tell anyone about the assault. He agreed and called her father to come and get her, according to prosecutors.

Gardipee was later picked up at the residence. He told police he had consensual sex with the victim the day before the alleged incident, but not afterward.

