Gardener extraordinaire Alma Higgins focus of Butte Garden Club's Nov. 30 meeting

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives Building, 17 W. Quartz, in the upper floor conference room. An elevator is available at the Archives building.

The meeting will focus on gardening in the 1940s through 1960s in Butte that had the highest per capita membership of garden club members of any city in the country with 16 clubs and over 800 members. The story seems unlikely since during the 1880s Butte had not a single outdoor living plant in the city as a result of seven smelters killing every living plant with toxic emission fumes.

According to Butte gardener Norm DeNeal, the change was mostly the result of the work of two women — Alma Higgins and Evelyn Mooney. Both women achieved national recognition for their work. Higgins is Montana’s most famous pioneer gardener who planted the original White House Christmas tree and began National Garden Week still celebrated in the US today. The first National Garden Week was celebrated in Butte. She also was responsible for many other national achievements. Evelyn Mooney, also of Butte, built the present National Garden Club Headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Very actively used today, it is a modern temple to the nation’s gardening achievements.

Mooney, to this day is recognized as the most influential president of the national organization, over 70 years after her presidential term. The headquarters building is on the most coveted ground in the central United States. It is on seven acres joining the Missouri Botanical Gardens, the most elite of botanical gardens in the country not only for its outstanding beauty, but for the horticultural research and internationally renowned seed bank, DeNeal added.

Wednesday's program will cover the first half of Higgins’ life, and a photo tour of the botanical gardens and Mooney’s national headquarters complex.

For further information, contact DeNeal at 723-6656 or at denealnorman@gmail.com.