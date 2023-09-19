CHURCH'S COLORFUL GARDENS

A series of three garden beds can be found at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave. Maintained continuously since the mid-1950s, the beds were started by Gladys Trythall, and for nearly 50 years, George Parrett maintained the garden. This past year, Ed Banderob took over the weekly maintenance of the beds, which have had the same flowers since the beginning. The flowers are mostly large marigolds, red petunias and blue lobelia.