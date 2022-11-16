Game wardens seek information about illegal elk kill

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks seek information about an elk killed illegally near Big Sky on Nov. 10.

Wardens initially received a tip via the agency’s violation reporting hot line, 1-800-TIP-MONT, reporting that an elk was killed around 9 a.m. that day on private land without the landowner’s permission. The site was on Chief Joseph Trail in Big Sky.

Listen to our Montana Untamed podcast: Did you know Montana Untamed has a podcast? We release new episodes every Thursday morning that focus on the outdoors and wildlife story of th…

Wardens located what was left of the elk near the road, according to a news release Wednesday from FWP. The tenderloins and half of the backstraps had been left with the carcass and wasted. The elk was a spike bull. Harvesting spikes in this hunting district, HD 304, is only allowed for youth hunters and disabled adult hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle.

Get social with Montana Untamed: Find this story and plenty of other coverage on our Montana Untamed Facebook page where we frequently post articles and other content related …

The person who shot the elk was reported to be a white man in his 50s of average height, with a round face and a short graying beard. He was seen with six men who appeared to be Hispanic packing out the elk in white garbage bags, FWP said. They carried the elk to two new Polaris Ranger UTVs—one black, the other camo—both with four-door hard cabs.

Anyone with possible information about this case is encouraged to visit myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. A tipster might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.