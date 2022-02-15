Game wardens seek information about dead waterfowl dumped near Butte

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks seek information about several waterfowl that were killed and abandoned near Butte.

Responding to a tip on Thursday, wardens found five dead Canada geese and one dead mallard drake along Roosevelt Drive south of Butte. The birds had been discarded about 200 yards off the road, and all the meat had been wasted.

Anyone with possible information about this case is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4