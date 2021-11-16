Gallagher wants public to vote for local pot taxes in Butte

Given that recreational marijuana sales will be legal in much of Montana starting in January, Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says the local government here should get a piece of the potential tax revenue.

Voters in Missoula, Park and Yellowstone counties approved a local 3-percent tax on pot in November, and if Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher gets an ultimate OK from commissioners, residents here would vote on the tax in next year’s June primary.

They would also decide whether the local tax is imposed on sales of medical marijuana. Gallagher favors a local tax on both.

“It falls on local government to enforce the rules on it, whether it’s medical or recreational, and I think it’s fair on everybody to pay that local tax,” Gallagher said. “Whether it’s alcohol or marijuana, there are issues that go along with it.”

It will be Butte-Silver Bow’s job to ensure marijuana businesses are following the law, he said, and just like alcohol, marijuana use means “local government will have to deal with police interactions and possibly the mental-health side of things.”

“When people use or partake, there are issues that come up locally and it’s local government that will absorb those costs,” he said.

Montana voters approved a pair of ballot initiatives in November 2020 that legalized sales of marijuana for recreational purposes. Anyone 21 or older can already possess up to an ounce with no criminal penalties, but driving while high is still against the law.

Fifty-seven percent of voters statewide approved the initiative that sets up the regulatory framework for selling recreational marijuana, and in Butte-Silver Bow, 65 percent supported it. It established a 20-percent state tax and the law now allows a local tax of up to 3 percent.

Starting Jan. 1, established medical marijuana businesses in counties that approved the change can sell pot for recreational use. The law gives them an 18-month head start on sales before others can join the business. There are 24 providers now licensed in Butte.

According to a 2020 study by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the change could generate more than $217 million in sales statewide in 2022 and $43 million in state taxes, with increases the following four years.

Butte-Silver Bow budget officials say they need to do more research before projecting how much revenue a 3-percent tax here would bring in. Missoula County estimated a 3-percent tax on both recreational and medical marijuana would generate about $716,000 annually.

While 78 percent of voters there OK’d the tax on recreational sales, they narrowly rejected the tax on medical marijuana.

But if the $716,000 projection was sound, Butte-Silver Bow’s take would likely be lower. Missoula County has about 120,000 people and 57 marijuana dispensaries, compared to 35,000 people and 24 providers in Butte-Silver Bow County.

Gallagher said the revenue wouldn’t be a windfall by any means but it could be put to good use.

“The voters spoke and said they wanted it (recreational sales) and I think we owe it to the public to move forward on this and be able to fairly tax the new businesses that come into the community,” he said.

Gallagher wants the Council of Commissioners to approve a “resolution of intent” for putting the issue before voters in the June 2022 primary election. The request is on Wednesday night’s agenda, but quick action is not expected.

Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw said the issue is new and she thinks it needs to be fully vetted by commissioners before a decision is made on what if anything is put before voters. And that process needs to include public input, she said.

“There are a lot of questions to be answered and a lot of work to be done on this” before moving forward, she said.

Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson, vice chair of the council, also said more information was needed before putting a question on the ballot.

Gallagher said he and other county officials just started talking about the tax in October, too late to vet the issue and take steps, including a public hearing and council approval, to get it on the ballot this past Nov. 2.

Counties cannot prohibit recreational sales if a majority of their voters approved the regulatory initiative in November 2020 — unless another election is held and residents decide otherwise.

But recreational sales will continue to be barred in counties where voters rejected the initiative. That happened in about half of Montana’s counties, most in eastern Montana. In southwest Montana, only Beaverhead County rejected the measure. Those counties, too, can lift the ban if voters opt to in another election.

Montana lawmakers passed a bill last session giving more implementation powers to city and county governments, and under that, voters in Billings were asked if they wanted to bar recreational sales within city limits. A majority of voters on Nov. 2 said yes to a ban.

Recreational sales will still be allowed in the rest of Yellowstone County and voters there just approved a 3-percent tax on both recreational and medical marijuana. Marijuana possession will be legal statewide, even in counties that have rejected recreational sales.

Counties that vote to impose a local tax don’t have to make it 3 percent, though that is the cap. Gallagher said he knows the tax will be passed onto consumers, but he favors one at 3 percent.

The law gives counties wide discretion on how to spend the tax revenue. Park County, for example, plans to steer its take to law enforcement and its general fund.

Gallagher said Butte-Silver Bow has plenty of problems or needs to tackle, including homelessness, affordable housing and mental health services, but there have been no in-depth discussions yet on where the revenue might go.

There could be other changes to consider, too, including zoning laws on where shops can be located.

Commissioners hold their next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the courthouse, but people can also tune in via livestream through the county’s YouTube channel. A direct link to it is available on the county’s website at co.silverbow@mt.us

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.