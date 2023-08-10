Butte-Silver Bow’s top official is making Animal Services a stand-alone department whose manager will oversee budgets, contracts and staff and answer directly to the county’s chief executive.

Animal Services has been part of the Community Enrichment Department for years but Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says it provides important, distinct services and should be a separate entity.

Gallagher is eyeing other changes at Community Enrichment, too, following the recent retirement of longtime director Ed Randall. Gallagher says the department probably took on too many functions outside its core mission of combating community decay.

It also has a Weed Control Division and absorbed parking oversight and enforcement a few years ago, and Gallagher says the timing is right to restructure and separate Animal Services.

“I think it’s the right move because the department is different than a lot of other things,” Gallagher said. “It’s very important to the community and people who really care for pets.”

The animal shelter itself is in rough shape and procuring veterinary care and other services are among challenges that justify a separate department, Gallagher said.

“Veterinary services (costs) are through the roof,” Gallagher said. “Everything is going corporate so those individual vets that used to come in and donate work — it’s not as readily available to us as it was in the past. There’s challenges we’re facing at Animal Services.

“So I think it’s important that we have somebody that feels like they have say and have the ability to come directly to me and talk about it.”

Gallagher wants to elevate current Animal Services Coordinator Lynette Hogart to a manager position that directly oversees three full-time shelter employees and three animal control officers.

The move would mean a pay raise, which Gallagher has proposed in the next county budget that’s pending before the Council of Commissioners. The coordinator position currently pays $53,050 but a new manager post would pay $65,500.

Gallagher says the move could be “budget neutral” because he’s thinking of eliminating thw current assistant director of Community Enrichment position currently held by John Moodry.

Gallagher says he might make Moodry an interim director of Community Enrichment before that position is filled — by Moodry or someone else — and then eliminate the assistant director post. The director salary is $90,984. The assistant director makes $73,248.

A few commissioners have questioned the proposed salary increase at Animal Services and want a detailed job description for a new department manager.

Gallagher said he would provide job details but says the pay increase is justified, and Hogart is “hugely passionate” and the right person for the job.

“She’s taking on a lot more responsibility,” he said. “Anytime there is discipline (needed) or when we negotiate contracts, that person is very involved in that, and so it takes on a lot more responsibility.

“Her supervisory role was just kind of supervising the people who were down there but she wasn’t doing reports to commissioners,” Gallagher said. “She wasn’t working on the construction or improvements to the shelter and all those things.”

The shelter off of Centennial Avenue on the western edge of Butte has been in poor shape for years but talk of building a new one is likely to remain just talk for the foreseeable future.

County officials acknowledged four years ago that the shelter was so run down that repairs were becoming cost-prohibitive. They also said it was hard to find, sits next to an industrial gravel site and was partially on private property.

At that time, Chief Executive Dave Palmer and other county officials hoped to build a new shelter with significant financial help from individuals and other private donors but that effort never got far.

“I know the ultimate goal would be to build another shelter. We’re not there yet,” Gallagher said. “We were going to have to do a huge fundraising campaign and try to find grants and multiple things like that.”

A department manager could devote more time to that goal, Gallagher said, but renovations at the current shelter are needed and planned in the meantime. Those have been talked about for some time, too, without being made.

“One of the things we’re having a hard time with is finding a contractor to be able to get down there and take care of that,” Gallagher said. “We’ve got to do some improvements. The kennels are falling apart down there.”

Gallaher says money has been set aside for the work, and he expects it to be completed within a year.

New animal kennels have already been purchased but can’t be installed until a special paint that doesn’t peel is put on the floor. Additional renovations are needed.

Officials want to install noise barriers and provide more separation between animals and staff.

“It gets extremely loud, even for somebody who works in that environment all day long,” Gallagher said. “So we’re looking at building some walls in there and putting in a vet area, a clinic-type area … for a vet to do maybe spay and neutering and things like that.”

Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner John Sorich, who also serves on the Animal Services Board, says the restructuring plan makes sense. Animal Services used to be its own department, he said, and the move should allow it and Community Enrichment to focus more on their core missions.

“I think it will be better for (addressing) community decay also,” he said. “I think that’s a part of it … to focus more attention towards some of these derelict properties.”

Sorich also said Hogart is the right person to lead Animal Services.

“I think she’ll do a great job,” he said. “She’s done a good job with the shelter. She’s passionate about it. She’s got a lot of passion about the animals.”