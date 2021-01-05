Gallagher seeking $75,000 salary for new chief of staff

It says the background of a chief of staff can vary, “but they are highly educated, often with a graduate degree, skilled and oftentimes have extensive experience leading teams.”

In a missive to commissioners, Gallagher said the proposed contract is based on Kambich’s experience, education and duties he will be assigned and his request is in line with his plans to reorganize his office.

Kambich holds bachelor’s degrees in finance, business administration and accounting from Carroll College and a master’s in business administration from the University of Montana.

“It would be kind of a department head within the chief executive’s office, is kind of the way I equated it, and we looked at the salary schedule, and compared to most in the state, it’s still fairly low but is a considerable jump (in pay) from where Kareniesa was,” Gallagher told the Montana Standard.

Although Gallagher will appoint the next fire chief and ask the council to approve the decision, he will get a recommendation from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Commission that he promised to take very seriously.