Gallagher seeking $75,000 salary for new chief of staff

Butte-Silver Bow’s new chief executive wants to pay a proposed chief of staff $75,000 annually but says the position is part of a budget-neutral plan to reorganize his office and improve his administration’s operations.
J.P. Gallagher is asking commissioners to OK the $75,000 salary plus benefits for Jim Kambich as an “administrative aide/chief of staff” when the council meets Wednesday night for the first time with three newly elected members.
In the coming weeks, Gallagher will also ask commissioners to concur with his ultimate choices to replace himself as parks director and a new fire chief. Jeff Miller retired from the latter post on Jan. 31.
Kambich would replace Kareniesa Kohn, who was paid about $53,000 per year as administrative assistant to former Chief Executive Dave Palmer, but take on additional chief of staff duties and perform some work done by a special projects manager who resigned.
Commissioners must approve the proposed contract with Kambich and because it’s an essentially new position, council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw made it a separate agenda item to be acted on so it could be discussed in detail.
“Its function is very different than any past contracts for administrative assistants and the council is required to review and approve all contracts,” Shaw said.
Gallagher, who defeated Palmer in the November election and was sworn in as chief executive last week, oversees numerous departments, their directors and about 500 county employees.
Chief executives have great discretion in managing the executive branch of local government, including their own office, but commissioners have final say on contracts and budgetary matters, including new positions.
Kambich was president of the Montana Economic Research and Development Institute in Butte for years before he became assistant manager of Bert Mooney Airport in July 2019. MERDI was involved in numerous economic development projects during his tenure.
Gallagher says Kambich’s knowledge and connections to state, local and federal leaders and businesses are invaluable, and as a chief of staff, he will play a critical role in the administration.
According to the new job description, the chief of staff will serve as a strategic adviser to the chief executive, assume day-to-day responsibility for projects and create and maintain “cross-departmental relationships.”
Gallagher said during his campaign that improving communications between departments and with the public were high priorities, and says now that Kambich will play key roles in doing that.
The job description also says the person will help manage the chief executive’s time, create systems to streamline operations, bring together stakeholders to help drive decisions, and research, benchmark and analyze data to make recommendations, among other things.
It says the background of a chief of staff can vary, “but they are highly educated, often with a graduate degree, skilled and oftentimes have extensive experience leading teams.”
In a missive to commissioners, Gallagher said the proposed contract is based on Kambich’s experience, education and duties he will be assigned and his request is in line with his plans to reorganize his office.
Kambich holds bachelor’s degrees in finance, business administration and accounting from Carroll College and a master’s in business administration from the University of Montana.
“It would be kind of a department head within the chief executive’s office, is kind of the way I equated it, and we looked at the salary schedule, and compared to most in the state, it’s still fairly low but is a considerable jump (in pay) from where Kareniesa was,” Gallagher told the Montana Standard.
Although Gallagher will appoint the next fire chief and ask the council to approve the decision, he will get a recommendation from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Commission that he promised to take very seriously.
The commission received more than 25 applications for the job, Gallagher said, and planned to meet Tuesday night to narrow down choices to eight or fewer. It will then conduct individual interviews before making its recommendations.
There will likely be two rounds of interviews to “get the best candidate that we can possibly have,” Gallagher said, and he hopes to name a new fire chief and get the council’s OK by early February.
In the meantime, he said, Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Brian Doherty is serving as acting chief.
Gallagher served as parks director from 2015 until late last month, following his election as chief executive. Bob Lazzari, the department’s recreation and events coordinator, is serving as acting parks director and will be considered for the top spot during a formal search.