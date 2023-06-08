Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says he supports the LGBTQ+ community and only canceled a planned library lecture by a Billings transgender woman last week because he believed it might violate a recently enacted state law.

“I’ve been accused differently on both sides of the issue on this, that we made this decision because the person was transgender, and that was by no means anywhere that way at all,” Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night.

“I’ve been called a left-wing liberal and then in the next email I got, I was a right-wing fascist, and neither of those are true,” he said.

Several people gathered in the rain at the courthouse steps Thursday afternoon to protest the canceled lecture and suggested it could lead to a lawsuit challenging the decision and the state law itself.

“I am here to support all rainbow people,” said Heidi Noyes. “I think that this law is going to be overturned when it is taken to court, and I think this would have been a good case for our county executive to take a stand.”

Noyes held a sign that said, “Government officials should be literate.” Another sign said, “Honk for Drag.”

Adria Jawort, a transgender woman and member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, was scheduled to be the guest speaker at the Butte Public Library on June 2 for its monthly First Friday series.

But on the afternoon of June 1, the library announced that the lecture had been canceled. Earlier that day, Gallagher had proclaimed June as Pride Month at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.

Gallagher told The Montana Standard on June 1 that Jawort’s recent comments about what she planned to say during her library appearance meant it could have violated a law recently enacted by the Montana Legislature.

He was referring to Montana House Bill 359, which prohibits drag performances in publicly funded schools and libraries and prohibits minors from attending sexually oriented performances in libraries or schools that receive state funding.

On May 26, Jawort announced her June 2 lecture in Butte on Twitter.

“I'm really entertaining at this one, too. BUT this literally might be illegal in Mont. as a flamboyantly dressed trans woman,” she wrote. “I don't get paid, but in fascist red state you pay state 4 ‘crimes’ instead.”

She also said, “And I will def have a book & sexuality will be discussed & minors may be present, & the State of Montana doesn't legally recognize people being trans, so ...”

Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night that he read the comments, consulted with County Attorney Eileen Joyce and they were concerned the event would violate the state law.

Gallagher said he sent Jawort a letter saying, in part:

“Butte-Silver Bow made the decision out of an abundance of caution to cancel your appearance at this time. However, Butte-Silver Bow is open to discuss with you rescheduling this event with your assurances of appropriate parameters in place, that the provisions in House Bill 359, while it remains the law, will not be violated.”

Gallagher said he called Jawort to see if a solution could be worked out but after a few words he was disconnected. He said he tried calling again and would still be happy to schedule a time to talk.

Gallagher noted Wednesday night that Butte-Silver Bow was among the first cities in Montana to enact a local ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations. Commissioners approved the local law in 2014.

“We are way ahead of the curve not only in Montana but in the nation, so that decision (to cancel the lecture) was not taken lightly,” he said, adding that he also stood behind the Pride Month proclamation.

Amber Smith was among those protesting the actions Thursday afternoon.

“I believe that the law that they said the speaker would be violating is unconstitutional, and I have absolute confidence the courts will work it out,” Smith said. “My biggest difficulty is I’ve read the law, and based on the wording of the law, this did not go against it.

“This was an historical lecture, which I’m sure many people would have found very interesting about our Native American culture, which I think is an important part of Butte history.”