J.P. Gallagher, who said in March he intended to run for a second term as chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County next year, says he’s reconsidering now because of personal attacks and other reasons.

“I’m not saying I’m not running, I’m just reevaluating,” he told The Montana Standard.

He cited the “weight of the job,” time demands, stress and other factors, but pointed specifically to hateful comments and indirect threats he received after he canceled a planned library lecture in June by a transgender woman.

He said he believed the event might violate a new state law but he’s been sued and attacked through social media and in phone calls, letters and emails — some from as far away as Europe. Photos of his house have been posted online, too, he said.

“I can take care of myself personally but when some of the attacks go toward my family or identify things around my personal life, that’s the struggle,” he said.

Attacks have come from the right and left, he said, but “more so on the far left” with “way more vile language from the left side of it.” One person in Germany likened him to Hitler and the Nazis persecuting the Jews, he said.

Gallagher talked about the incidents when The Standard asked if he had changed his mind about running for a second term next year. The interview touched on numerous topics, but that was the first question.

Gallagher won his first term in November 2020, and he told The Standard in March he intended to run again. Now he’s not sure.

The filing period for the office starts in January but Gallagher said he will sit down with his family, evaluate everything and probably make a decision by December.

“If you would have asked me a month ago, I was probably leaning more toward not (running), and now I’m probably more towards I’m going to,” he said, “I don’t know. A year-and-a-half from now you might be seeing me driving a school bus.

“I love what I do,” he said. “I love being a part of the community. I love making decisions and I think I make pretty decisive decisions. But some of the decisions come with personal attacks and things like that. I’ve had different things that make me reevaluate, ‘Is it worth it personally?’”

Gallagher was the county’s parks director when he ran for chief executive in 2020. He finished first in a five-way primary in June and won 60% of the vote in November against incumbent Dave Palmer.

He pledged during his campaign to “reenergize” the community by being more visible, involved, accountable and transparent, and promised to improve communications between local government and the taxpayers it serves.

He knew the job was demanding and says he understood government budgets and personnel matters going in. But there’s a learning curve and a lot to the office itself, he said.

Many cities in Montana have a city manager who oversees day-to-day operations of local government and an elected mayor who serves more ceremonial and ambassador functions. And Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge are the only two consolidated city-county governments in Montana.

“I go to meetings with mayors then I go to meetings with city managers then I go to meetings with county administrators,” Gallagher said. “Those are three different positions in one community but it’s all one wrapped-up position here.”

He said he loves ribbon-cuttings and community events and needs to be at them but their combination with managing city operations means “time away from family things you need to do.”

It all takes a toll, he said, and he had a recent health care scare that was completely tied to stress.

All of that has weighed on him, he said, but more than anything, the recent personal attacks and overall lack of civil discourse these days have caused him to reconsider a reelection run.

“It’s like, ‘If you don’t agree with my position, then I can’t associate with you,’” Gallagher said. “That’s not how things used to get done. It was, ‘I don’t agree with you but let’s work to find some middle ground.’”

The attacks followed two things he did on June 1.

That morning, in the courthouse rotunda, he read a resolution proclaiming June as Pride Month. He said Butte is proud of its rugged, blue-collar reputation but also prides itself on accepting everyone for who they are. He has noted often that Butte-Silver Bow was among the first communities in Montana to enact an ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Also that day, Gallagher canceled a planned lecture by Adria Jawort, a transgender woman from Billings, at the public library in Butte. She had said via social media she would be dressed flamboyantly as a transwoman, would discuss sexuality and minors might be present.

Gallager said he wasn’t personally against the lecture but feared it might violate a new Montana law barring drag performances in publicly funded schools and libraries and prohibiting minors from attending sexually oriented performances in libraries or schools that receive state funding.

Opponents of the law and of Gallagher’s decision filed a lawsuit and a federal judge has temporarily blocked the statute, saying it is likely too vague and violates the First Amendment. Among others, the suit named state officials and Gallagher as defendants.

Gallagher said his actions on June 1 drew ugly comments from both sides of the political spectrum. He was accused of being a “left-wing liberal” for making the pride month proclamation.

“And in the next email I’m a right-wing fascist because I’m not supporting LGBTQ,” he said. “None of those are true on either side.”

He said his decision on the library lecture garnered attention nationally and within the LGBTQ network then went worldwide.

A man in Germany said his decision on the library lecture was worse than the way Nazis repressed Jews and he was “aligning almost Hitler-ish on that,” Gallagher said.

It was all disappointing, he said.

“When people are flying flags above the American flag for a political candidate, something is wrong,” Gallagher said. “That’s the disheartening part that is making me reevaluate myself a little bit.”