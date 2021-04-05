Gallagher proposing license refunds to all Butte businesses

Butte-Silver Bow wants to give businesses a break by refunding their latest local license fees, something an association of bars, casinos and taverns asked for early this year to mitigate COVID-19 restriction losses.

County officials and commissioners rejected that ask in early February, saying it wouldn’t be fair to give them relief without giving all businesses a break.

Now, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher wants to do just that — refund all license fees for all local businesses — and backfill the $150,000 chunk it takes from the county budget with federal COVID relief dollars.

He said he wasn’t sure which congressional relief package would be tapped to replenish the budget , but he and Budget Director Danette Gleason believe it can be done.

“We’re very confident,” Gallagher said. “People suffered through this and we want to make sure we recognize that by coming up with a plan that allows a little relief for our local businesses.”

Gallagher said he hoped to present a plan soon to the Council of Commissioners, who must authorize the move. Their primary objection to a previous request from the Silver Bow Tavern Association is that it would be unfair to waive only their license fees.