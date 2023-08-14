Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive wants to steer $100,000 to the Butte Rescue Mission’s emergency homeless shelter this year but says voters should decide any ongoing appropriations from the county.

J.P. Gallagher says the shelter serves a vital need so he supports a $100,000 allocation this year by tapping federal dollars the county has received. The money is included in a proposed county budget pending before commissioners.

“But if we’re going to continue that … I think we probably go to the taxpayers and say, ‘Do you think it’s an appropriate use of the money?’” Gallagher told The Montana Standard.

The Mission had asked for $250,000, saying it would cover about half of the emergency shelter’s annual operational costs and strengthen the Mission’s ties to the community and local government.

Unlike the other, larger shelter on the Mission’s campus on East Platinum Street, the emergency, low-barrier unit accepts even those who are drunk or high on drugs as long as they aren’t endangering themselves or others.

Brayton Erickson, co-director at the Mission, says emergency shelters in some cities shut down in the summer and he doesn’t want that to happen here. Without one, people often end up in jail or the hospital emergency room, he told commissioners in April.

Gallagher agreed with that in April and agrees with that now.

“It takes more money to run that shelter but it fills a need in our community,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher says he’s comfortable proposing a $100,000 allocation this year and the money is available from one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county has yet to spend or earmark.

But he thinks any ongoing funding from the county should be put before voters in a mill-levy proposal. He pointed to a one-mill levy voters approved in 2022 for the 15-90 Search and Rescue Team.

When voters approve such measures, they’re largely voting to tax themselves since the funding comes from increased property taxes.

“It could be one mill, two mills, three mills — whatever we decide the ask should be — then we take it to the taxpayers and say, ‘Is this an appropriate use of funds?’” Gallagher said.

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners get final say on the budget and they have yet to finalize and approve one for the fiscal year that began July 1. That will likely come in the next few weeks and changes can be made before then.

The proposed allocation is $150,000 short of what the Mission sought in this county budget but Erickson said the organization is unlikely to make a late pitch for more.

“It sounded like, after talking to J.P., there wasn’t quite enough in the budget to pencil in $250,000,” Erickson said Monday. “I’d love to do more with additional funds but if that’s what’s in the budget, that’s great.”

The Mission gets the vast majority of its support through individual donations, grants and foundations, in-kind food contributions and money from churches, companies and fundraising events.

It works with numerous “community partners” too, including Action Inc., New Hope Clinic, Montana Food Bank Network, Butte Police and Butte-Silver Bow government.

But Erickson told commissioners in April that the emergency shelter provides services no other entity does in Butte.

“So we are looking for any sustainable funding that will help us carry that load into the summer months and ultimately reduce the impact (of homelessness) on the community,” he said then.

Erickson said Monday that $100,000 would be very helpful this year but it was too early to know if the Mission would pitch a future mill-levy ballot initiative. The Mission does have people familiar with the process if it decides to pursue it, he said.