Gallagher, Palmer discuss nepotism, leadership styles in debate

Palmer said Thursday night he leaves most hiring decisions to department heads and “I pretty much stay out of it.” He was then asked what could be done to combat the nepotism perception.

“I don’t know how you combat the thought process out there that everyone is related,” he said. “I think if you turn in a good application and a good resume, you have the same shot as anyone else.

“There are laws against nepotism in Butte-Silver Bow and I don’t think we have broken any laws that are out there,” Palmer said.

They also discussed COVID-19, and when asked if they would support another shutdown of businesses given the increases in confirmed cases, both said they would rely on advice from health experts, state officials and the local health department.

“I would hope we would not need to have a full shutdown again,” Gallagher said.

Palmer said the local shutdown in March helped curb COVID-19 spread, and for weeks, the number of confirmed cases stayed at 11 in Butte-Silver Bow. But now they had reached 75.

“I would hate to have to close it down because it does hurt businesses," he said, but if it was needed to protect people's health in Butte, “we will do it.”

Thursday's debate was also sponsored by the Butte America Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.