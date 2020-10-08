Gallagher, Palmer discuss nepotism, leadership styles in debate

Dave Palmer and J.P. Gallagher discussed the perceived “good ol’ boy” network in county government, leadership styles and other issues Thursday night in their race for chief executive, Butte-Silver Bow’s top political post.
In a one-hour debate sponsored and broadcast by Butte radio station KBMF 102.5FM, both suggested nepotism was a perception that stems mostly from Butte being a small community with a lot of related people.
“No matter what, you are going to have people who are related to each other in county government,” Gallagher said.
Palmer said many people share the same last names in Butte but aren’t related, and said he believes nepotism was a perception stemming mostly from “years gone by.”
“I think it’s like the dirty-water perception – we are changing it,” said Palmer, whose role in a firefighter hire last year stirred controversy. “It is only the perception.”
The race between Gallagher, currently the county’s parks director, and Palmer, who is seeking a second term as chief executive, has been publicly cordial and relatively low-key, with COVID-19 concerns and restrictions likely playing a part in the latter.
Gallagher and Palmer got the most votes in a five-way primary contest so they advanced to the Nov. 3 general election. The other candidates were Butte businessman Tom Cronnelly, Commissioner Brendan McDonough and bar owner Ted Deshner.
Gallagher got 4,627 primary votes, or 36 percent, while Palmer got 3,265 votes, or 25 percent, but they both advanced with clean slates. Palmer finished second in the 2016 chief executive primary but defeated incumbent Matt Vincent that November.
The debate was cordial, too, but they did acknowledge distinct differences in leadership styles.
Gallagher suggested departments need to improve communications with each other and the public. Palmer holds monthly meetings with department heads, Gallagher said, but “a lot of the times they get canceled.”
He said it was important for departments to know what others are doing, and there should be frequent meetings with other county elected officials and their offices, too. The sentiments reflected his leadership style, he said.
“I need to know what is going on and that is where I see the distinction between Dave and I,” Gallagher said.
Palmer acknowledged he was “sort of a laid-back person,” said he did not micromanage and had an “open door” policy to hear concerns from county employees and others.
“We let the department heads run their departments,” he said.
They offered similar takes on the roles of the chief executive and discussed economic development before Daniel Hogan, the debate moderator, referenced a survey of Butte citizens last year that showed many with concerns about nepotism.
Of 421 responses to the survey, urban decay, lack of retail shopping and the perception of Butte by others came out as the top three weaknesses. But many people who added individual comments said a “good ol’ boy” network and nepotism in county government were top weaknesses.
“If you’re not in, you’re nobody — the fact that the government hires from friends and family rather than through merit,” one respondent wrote.
Gallagher said Thursday night the nepotism concern “comes up a lot” and “we need to take a look at those things” to ensure county jobs go to the most qualified candidates.
But he said Butte was a small community and there were going to be some employees who are related.
Last year, a Fire Commission that screens and ranks candidates wanting to work for the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department strongly suggested Palmer passed over numerous, higher-ranked applicants and picked a candidate because he was the son-in-law of County Attorney Eileen Joyce.
Palmer said he had legitimate reasons for skipping over some candidates and choosing the man, including his being from Butte. He also said he was qualified and the offer had nothing to do with the county attorney being his mother-in-law.
Commissioners ultimately confirmed the choice, but it has been the most controversial move Palmer has made as chief executive.
Palmer said Thursday night he leaves most hiring decisions to department heads and “I pretty much stay out of it.” He was then asked what could be done to combat the nepotism perception.
“I don’t know how you combat the thought process out there that everyone is related,” he said. “I think if you turn in a good application and a good resume, you have the same shot as anyone else.
“There are laws against nepotism in Butte-Silver Bow and I don’t think we have broken any laws that are out there,” Palmer said.
They also discussed COVID-19, and when asked if they would support another shutdown of businesses given the increases in confirmed cases, both said they would rely on advice from health experts, state officials and the local health department.
“I would hope we would not need to have a full shutdown again,” Gallagher said.
Palmer said the local shutdown in March helped curb COVID-19 spread, and for weeks, the number of confirmed cases stayed at 11 in Butte-Silver Bow. But now they had reached 75.
“I would hate to have to close it down because it does hurt businesses," he said, but if it was needed to protect people's health in Butte, “we will do it.”
Thursday's debate was also sponsored by the Butte America Foundation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.