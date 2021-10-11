Gallagher on Tommyknockers: 'I can't endorse these guys coming back to Butte'

Wagner said he and others had “built up a wonderful league,” provided a nice game-day experience for fans and came to Butte with every intention of being here for a long time.

“Obviously we invested a tremendous amount of energy, emotions, time and money into bringing a new team to Butte,” Wagner said. “I think the baseball was outstanding, the talent was really, really good if you had a chance to watch it. I think the team was loved in the community.”

Several residents expressed similar takes on the talent and game-day experience to commissioners, and Gallagher said Butte had shown it could support such a team.

“It was the mismanagement of the league and the team management that caused the failure,” he said.

Gallagher had supported the team coming to Butte when he was parks director, before he became chief executive in January. He said he thought he had done a good job vetting the league but promised to “vet harder” if another chance comes along.

“We’ll make sure that it’s something that can be successful and make it work, but I worry that it has left such a bad taste in the mouths of a lot of commissioners and baseball enthusiasts, we may never see an opportunity again,” he said.