Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says he has taken recent steps to address abandoned, dilapidated houses that spawn crime in parts of Butte, and he and other county leaders are pledging to do more.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night that property rights “trump a lot of things that we can do,” but said he has made departmental changes and other moves to tackle the problems.

“What can we do? We can coordinate our efforts,” Gallagher said. “We can do a better job of notifying the property owners. We can do a better job of enforcing the rules that we have in place.”

A growing number of residents have expressed frustrations and anger in recent weeks about abandoned and dangerous houses. They say squatters get into the houses repeatedly, park junk vehicles everywhere, use and deal drugs and urinate and defecate inside and outside.

Many of the upset residents live in an area between Front and Platinum streets, but problems exist elsewhere, too. Trudy Healy has organized a grassroots group called Citizens United Against Urban Decay that’s pressuring county officials to get such houses demolished in their north-central Butte neighborhood.

Several commissioners seemed receptive Wednesday night to moves Gallagher has made so far but a few suggested that a rewrite of the county’s dangerous building ordinance is also needed to streamline enforcement and hold property owners responsible.

A number of department heads and officials spoke Wednesday night and explained their roles in dealing with such houses and buildings, but Commissioner Jim Fisher said that in itself was a problem.

“As I said last week — too many cooks in the kitchen spoil the soup,” Fisher said. “How are you going to get 10 people trying to figure this out? It just ain’t gonna happen.

“Because we (commissioners) are the legislative branch, we can change the ordinances and if we’ve got to change the ordinances to get this done, we should do it,” he said. “But right now, we’re doing nothing.”

Gallagher said he has taken actions and one is moving dangerous building enforcement duties from the Community Enrichment Department, which many residents blame for inaction, to the Planning Department.

That will allow a code enforcement officer to work closely with the county’s building official, who is one of three people who can designate a building as dangerous in the first place. The other two are the fire marshal and an official with the county Health Department.

Planning Director Dylan Pipinich said his department issues building permits, does assessments and performs administrative functions that often get mingled with Community Enrichment. That will be streamlined now, he said.

“Everybody understands the more times you pass a football, the more chances you’re going to drop it,” he said. The change was “an easy way” to reduce miscommunication, he said.

The county has also developed an online tool that shows the location of all buildings tagged as dangerous, vacant or under mothball orders. Updates on their compliance status will be entered in real time and all county departments can access it.

When an enforcement officer is checking on a property to see if abatement actions are being taken, he or she can enter information and notes and photographs into the program on an iPad and it is immediately available to other county officials.

“That really helps the county attorney’s office, especially when these issues go to court and they file a complaint (against a property owner), Pipinich said.

Community Development Director Karen Byrnes said the Uptown Revitalization Agency is looking at ways it can help. The agency already provides grants and loans used to renovate individual properties, she said, but the URA board recently voted to also “develop some targeted neighborhood redevelopment programs.”

Although county officials explained why property rights, court actions and other factors often prevent swift demolitions, they didn’t dwell on them. Gallagher and others focused mostly on ways to improve going forward.

“We can do better,” Gallagher said. “That’s the number one thing. We can do better and we can work on these programs.”

Commissioner Dan Callahan thanked Healy and others for getting “us to the point where we’re making some progress,” but said it can’t stop now.

“The group (of county officials) all came up here tonight — they were well prepared, they’ve said a bunch of great things,” Callahan said. “We’ve heard the talk, it’s time we started walking the walk.”

Callahan said the problems with dangerous and abandoned houses had “probably doubled or worse” since he became a commissioner six years ago.

“We’ve got to change that,” he said. “We have got to help these people now. We have to do our community right.”