Gallagher names Kambich as his B-SB chief of staff

J.P. Gallagher has made his first big transitional decision as he prepares to become Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive by naming Jim Kambich as a chief of staff who will play a key role in his administration.
Kambich was president of the Montana Economic Research and Development Institute in Butte for years before he became assistant manager of Bert Mooney Airport in July 2019.
Gallagher, who defeated incumbent Chief Executive Dave Palmer last month and takes office in January, said Kambich’s “heart and soul is in Butte” and his connections to Butte-Silver Bow go way back.
Kambich was at MEDRI for three decades and during that time, it was involved in numerous economic development projects, among other things, helping to build a fiber-optic network offering data transmission and internet access in Butte.
“With his knowledge and connections to state, local and federal leaders and businesses throughout the state, I couldn’t have written a job description around him that was any better,” said Gallagher, who has been the county’s parks director since 2015.
Kambich will take the administrative assistant post currently held by Kareniesa Kohn but serve an expanded role as chief of staff, working closely with Gallagher on policy and administrative matters with authority to represent him in his absence.
Chief executives here are allowed to hire their own assistant, so it is not a permanent county job. Palmer hired Kohn when he took office in early 2017 and she replaced Cory Johns, who served in that position for Matt Vincent when he was chief executive.
Kambich’s salary hasn’t been negotiated and determined yet but Gallagher said his background and knowledge will serve the county and public well.
Kambich said it was a privilege to work with Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin, members of the Airport Authority and everyone else that works at Bert Mooney, and though his time there was relatively short, the new post was a great fit.
He said Gallagher has the energy and passion to make a difference as chief executive and he shares his goals of making Butte better through public service.
“You just want to see this place succeed and be the best it can be and you just can’t pass up an opportunity like that,” Kambich said. “I just thought it was a great, great opportunity to get right back in the thick of things and work with people who have the same goals and the same desires I do.”
Kohn served as secretary to the Council of Commissioners and then worked in the business office at Butte Schools before taking her current post.
She said she learned a lot about the workings of local government by serving in the legislative and executive branches. Her biggest role in the latter, she said, was that of “problem solver.”
She fielded lots of calls from residents who had first contacted other county officials or departments with complaints or concerns.
“I talked to them and said, ‘If you have finally called me, I will find a resolution.'”
Kohn said her future on the professional front was uncertain.
