Gallagher names Kambich as his B-SB chief of staff

Chief executives here are allowed to hire their own assistant, so it is not a permanent county job. Palmer hired Kohn when he took office in early 2017 and she replaced Cory Johns, who served in that position for Matt Vincent when he was chief executive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kambich’s salary hasn’t been negotiated and determined yet but Gallagher said his background and knowledge will serve the county and public well.

Kambich said it was a privilege to work with Airport Manager Pam Chamberlin, members of the Airport Authority and everyone else that works at Bert Mooney, and though his time there was relatively short, the new post was a great fit.

He said Gallagher has the energy and passion to make a difference as chief executive and he shares his goals of making Butte better through public service.

“You just want to see this place succeed and be the best it can be and you just can’t pass up an opportunity like that,” Kambich said. “I just thought it was a great, great opportunity to get right back in the thick of things and work with people who have the same goals and the same desires I do.”

Kohn served as secretary to the Council of Commissioners and then worked in the business office at Butte Schools before taking her current post.