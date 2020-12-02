Gallagher must replace self as parks director

J.P. Gallagher has a major personnel decision to make when he becomes Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive in January: Who is he going to replace himself with as parks director?
It will likely involve a national search, he said Wednesday, but he also says Bob Lazzari, recreation and events coordinator who has worked side-by-side with Gallagher at the Parks and Recreation Department, deserves a shot.
“I think Bob should have consideration for this position because he has been part of everything we have done in the P&R department,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard.
He plans to name Lazzari as interim director before a formal search begins, but he said none of that can happen until he takes office.
“The way that the government works is that we cannot post the job until the buyout of my vacation and sick leave is paid out,” Gallagher said. “Those do not carry over to the elected positions.”
The annual salary for parks director is now set at $80,661.
Gallagher, a Butte native, was principal at Whittier Elementary School when then Chief Executive Matt Vincent appointed him as parks director and commissioners confirmed the selection in July 2015.
Gallagher replaced E. Jay Ellington, who left to take a similar post in Corpus Christi, Texas. Ellington took the Butte job in 2013 after a national search, one Vincent said was justified because it was one of the most important positions in county government.
Ellington had overseen several park systems in the U.S., including the one in San Bernardino, California — that state’s largest county land-wise — and his previous tenure for Prince William County, Virginia and its 410,000 Washington, D.C. suburbanites.
He brought fresh perspective and got some big initiatives off the ground, including renewed pursuit of an outdoor pool and a planned American Legion baseball complex at Copper Mountain — projects that were completed during Gallagher’s tenure.
Ellington made some enemies, however, when he and Vincent insisted on operating agreements with festival committees. It was part of a dispute between longtime organizers of EK Days, Kelly Knievel and county officials. EK Days died out a few years later.
Some criticized Ellington for pursuing paths such as opening up more parks to dogs and getting billboard-sized “no dogs allowed” signs removed from parks.
He also drew some ire simply because he wasn’t from Butte and some thought his ideas were too grand, at least in potential costs.
Vincent also went outside of Butte to hire Ron Stormer as the county’s human resources director in 2014. Stormer was a labor relations specialist for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock before he took the Butte job, which he left after two years to take a job in Washington state.
Vincent replaced Ellington with Gallagher and Stormer with Leslie Clark, who was a longtime human resources director at MSE Technology Applications Inc. in Butte and like Gallagher, a Butte native.
Although he said Lazzari should be considered for the permanent post as parks director, he said he likely will have the job posting sent out nationally.
“My thoughts were that we should show the public that we are looking to make sure that we are doing our due diligence to fill this position with the best possible candidate,” he said.
“I believe the posting will say that college degree preferred or equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the work.”
He said Lazzari had done some college work but did not have a degree.
Gallagher did say that Ellington and Stormer were appointed top posts following national searches and neither were here very long.
“I’m not saying that we could not find a fantastic candidate that would stay but those are two examples that came from a national search and stayed for a very short time,” he said.
