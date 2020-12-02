Gallagher must replace self as parks director

J.P. Gallagher has a major personnel decision to make when he becomes Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive in January: Who is he going to replace himself with as parks director?

It will likely involve a national search, he said Wednesday, but he also says Bob Lazzari, recreation and events coordinator who has worked side-by-side with Gallagher at the Parks and Recreation Department, deserves a shot.

“I think Bob should have consideration for this position because he has been part of everything we have done in the P&R department,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard.

He plans to name Lazzari as interim director before a formal search begins, but he said none of that can happen until he takes office.

“The way that the government works is that we cannot post the job until the buyout of my vacation and sick leave is paid out,” Gallagher said. “Those do not carry over to the elected positions.”

The annual salary for parks director is now set at $80,661.

Gallagher, a Butte native, was principal at Whittier Elementary School when then Chief Executive Matt Vincent appointed him as parks director and commissioners confirmed the selection in July 2015.