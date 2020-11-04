Gallagher: 'Lot of work' ahead before becoming B-SB chief executive

J.P. Gallagher was busy removing campaign signs around town Wednesday morning only hours after winning the race for chief executive in Butte-Silver Bow, and he plans on doing a lot more before taking office in January.

Gallagher won 59 percent of 17,857 votes cast in defeating incumbent Dave Palmer, according to unofficial returns made public around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the two talked by phone later that morning.

Gallagher has been the county’s parks director since 2015, one of many posts overseen by the chief executive, so he has talked often with Palmer over the past four years. He said he needs to do more of that in the coming days.

“I want to sit down with Dave and learn about everything that is going on in the county the best I can,” said Gallagher, 54. “I want to meet with the department heads … and get a feeling of what is going on in the departments.

“There is a lot of work to do before I take leadership,” he said. “I need to do a lot more learning and educating myself about everything going on in our community.”

Gallagher attributed his decisive victory to several factors, including conversations with as many people as possible during a coronavirus pandemic that prevented large campaign gatherings.