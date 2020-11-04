Gallagher: 'Lot of work' ahead before becoming B-SB chief executive

J.P. Gallagher was busy removing campaign signs around town Wednesday morning only hours after winning the race for chief executive in Butte-Silver Bow, and he plans on doing a lot more before taking office in January.
Gallagher won 59 percent of 17,857 votes cast in defeating incumbent Dave Palmer, according to unofficial returns made public around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the two talked by phone later that morning.
Gallagher has been the county’s parks director since 2015, one of many posts overseen by the chief executive, so he has talked often with Palmer over the past four years. He said he needs to do more of that in the coming days.
“I want to sit down with Dave and learn about everything that is going on in the county the best I can,” said Gallagher, 54. “I want to meet with the department heads … and get a feeling of what is going on in the departments.
“There is a lot of work to do before I take leadership,” he said. “I need to do a lot more learning and educating myself about everything going on in our community.”
Gallagher attributed his decisive victory to several factors, including conversations with as many people as possible during a coronavirus pandemic that prevented large campaign gatherings.
“I just spread my message of what I thought leadership should look like in Butte-Silver Bow and I think it resonated,” he said.
Palmer said he was disappointed but “not heartbroken” over the results, which were reversed from 2016 when he won 59 percent of the vote in defeating incumbent Matt Vincent.
“I think Butte was moving in the right direction and there were a lot of good things on the horizon and hopefully they will still happen,” said Palmer, 67. “It could have been a good four years but retirement isn’t going to be that bad either.”
Palmer, who was a commissioner for 20 years before he ran for chief executive in 2016, didn’t announce a re-election bid until this past January. He was asked if his heart was in the race.
“You know, four years ago I was looking at maybe retiring at that time but I thought there were just too many good things happening with the CD (Superfund pollution cleanup agreement) and the mood that Butte had.
“All the developers were starting to look and we were getting a lot of calls every day from businesses and developers, and I thought, “Maybe I will stick it out and see some of these things to fruition,’” he said.
Palmer helped steer the Superfund consent decree over the finish line a few months ago after years of negotiation, and there have been positive signs on another piece of “unfinished business” — the proposed $35 million Praxis Center health training facility in Uptown Butte.
There have been positive developments on the Praxis front, but it has not progressed on the timetable initially touted.
As parks director, Gallagher has been the public face behind some big projects, including completion of Butte’s $8.7 million water park and $10 million in major upgrades at Stodden Park.
He had pledged during his campaign for the county’s top political post to “re-energize” the community by being more visible, involved, accountable and transparent, and he promised to improve communications between local government and the taxpayers it serves.
In other Butte-Silver Bow races, voters elected Linda Sajor Joyce as clerk and recorder over Rachel Roberts Boyd. Sally Hollis was not seeking a fourth term this year and Joyce, currently deputy clerk, won with 61 percent of the vote.
Voters also decided four contested races for the Council of Commissioners and chose Liza Dennehy over Lu Waana Johnson as public administrator. All other county-wide offices on the ballot featured unopposed incumbents.
Six of 12 council seats were on the ballot, but Commissioner Dan Callahan ran unopposed in District 12 and Terry Schultz, who was challenging District 4 Commissioner John Sorich for a third straight time, died in early October. Schultz’s name was still on the ballot but Sorich won with 64 percent.
In other council races, District 6 Commissioner Jim Fisher defeated Mary Booth while Justin Fortune defeated incumbent Commissioner Dan Olsen in District 5.
In District 3, Hattie Thatcher easily defeated Mike Maesar in a race to replace longtime Commissioner John Morgan, who was not running again.
In District 8, John Riordan defeated Norma Duffy. Incumbent Brendan McDonough ran for chief executive this but did not get past the primary.
