Gallagher: Future ARPA meetings, if there are any, to be open

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says any future meetings of a committee that evaluates and recommends proposals for spending millions of dollars in federal funds will be posted for the public.

But Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher reiterated Tuesday that he created the committee to allow for more public participation and still believes its meetings are not bound by Montana’s open meetings laws.

He also said he will not convene any future meetings of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee if they involve Butte-Silver Bow government requests for funding. Most of the money so far has been steered to such county initiatives, but the committee had also vetted and recommended them.

“I know that BSB is one of the few local governments that offered grants with ARPA dollars to non-local government agencies and businesses,” Gallagher said in an email to The Montana Standard on Tuesday. “If a proposal comes forward that we feel would benefit the community with the use of ARPA dollars, I will convene the ARPA AD HOC committee and post the meeting for the public.”

Gallagher established the committee after the county learned it would be getting more than $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID response and stimulus plan Congress passed in March 2021. The committee is comprised mostly of department heads who report to Gallagher, but there are also two citizens and three commissioners.

A dispute over the meetings surfaced recently when Gallagher suggested the committee decide on recommending a funding request via email or meet in person. Fire Chief Zach Osborne was seeking $60,000 in ARPA funds for a study of fire services in the county.

Michele Shea, a commissioner who also serves on the ARPA committee, said by email that she believed the meetings fell under open meetings laws so the group should meet in person and post the meeting publicly with an agenda.

Gallagher responded by saying the committee wasn’t subject to the open meeting laws because it was never formalized, was advisory only, and only made recommendations to the Council of Commissioners, a body that met publicly and made the actual funding decisions.

Shea sought and received a contrary opinion from the Montana Association of Counties and the Standard, after learning about the dispute, checked with a longtime attorney specializing in Montana’s access laws. Both said the meetings were public under the law, a position Shea and fellow Commissioner Cindi Shaw share.

Gallagher, on advice from County Attorney Eileen Joyce, maintained they were not.

Gallagher told the Standard on Tuesday, as he had previously, that he created the ARPA committee to allow for more participation.

He said it was set up exactly in the same format a Hard Rock AD HOC Committee was in previous administrations that also included council members. Shea and Shaw were on council during Hard Rock funding requests, he said.

“This committee reviewed requests and made recommendations on funding projects through the Hard Rock funding, the request was then presented to the Council of Commissioners regular public meeting to fund or not,” Gallagher wrote. “Both the Hard Rock AD HOC Committee and the ARPA AD HOC Committee had no authority to fund any proposal.

“Everything that has been funded through the ARPA money that BSB government received was presented and approved by the Council of Commissioners at a Public Meeting. I do not know of any other community that added an ARPA Committee to their structure that allowed more participation like we did in BSB at my direction.”

Gallagher said he understands The Montana Standard’s position on open meetings laws, but it was still his administration’s position that the right for the public to participate was at council meetings when the proposals were presented.

“BSB will post any future ARPA committee meetings to involve the public, but we still maintain the position that we did not violate the open meeting law,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done with the ARPA monies, and nothing was done without the approval of the Council of Commissioners.

“I want to be clear that Butte-Silver Bow had no requirement to set up an ARPA AD HOC Committee,” he said. “If future proposals come forward and if they are BSB Government requests for funding, we will not convene the ARPA committee. We will have the proposals presented to the Council of Commissioners.

“Currently, we are not looking at offering more ARPA dollars out to the private sector."

The committee had previously reviewed all spending requests and so far endorsed $7.3 million for county infrastructure projects, $1 million for Highlands College and more than $500,000 to nonprofits and outside entities for causes and projects.

The Standard shared Gallagher’s statements with Shea since she was involved in the dispute.

“The committee is his prerogative but removing some of the members and the public from the advisory process is an odd way to reaffirm a commitment to transparency,” she said.

But, she added, “I am confident that the administration will continue to have the best interests of the public in mind when contemplating the future ARPA expenditures.”