Gallagher, Everett hail passage of local marijuana taxes

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official praised voters on Wednesday for supporting local taxes on marijuana sales and a property tax levy that will steer money to the 15-90 Search and Rescue team.

Measures to tax recreational and medical marijuana sales at 3% and the one-mill levy proposal passed by wide margins in Tuesday’s primary election. Voters in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County also supported local marijuana taxes.

They might generate about $200,000 a year in Butte-Silver Bow based on estimates Missoula County made for its marijuana taxes. That’s not huge revenue for a county with a $142 million budget but Gallagher says it will help offset societal costs that come with legalized pot.

“I will work with our B-SB commissioners to use the funds raised by this tax to address the needs of our community based around addiction, mental health and homelessness,” Gallagher said Wednesday morning.

Bill Everett, chief executive in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, backed 3% taxes on both recreational and medical marijuana sales and voters in that county passed them both, according to unofficial returns.

“With the increase in marijuana sales, we will likely see an increase in the need for awareness, regulation and possibly demands on our public health department,” Everett told The Montana Standard on Tuesday night. “This new tax will hopefully offset any of these issues if they arise.”

In the only local race on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow, incumbent Commissioner Bill Andersen got the most votes in a five-person field for the District 10 seat he has held for 12 years.

Of 286 votes cast, Andersen had 32% of them to 26% for Brian McGregor. Maisie Sulser had 19%, Brody Shields 13% and Trenin Bayless 9%. Only Andersen and McGregor advance to the November election.

Of 8,772 votes cast, the measure to impose a 3% local tax on recreational marijuana sales in Butte-Silver Bow had 78% yes votes to 22% against.

Of 8,719 votes cast on a 3% tax on medical sales, 59% percent were in favor while 41% were opposed.

A one-mill levy that will raise about $75,000 annually for the 15-90 Search and Rescue was supported by 75% of 8,820 voters who cast ballots.

The group asked commissioners to put the measure on the ballot, citing a lack of sufficient, sustained funding for its efforts. The non-profit was organized in 1963 and is run by volunteers who respond to emergencies, many deep in the woods and mountains, at all times of the day and night.

Sheriff Ed Lester and Gallagher were among officials who supported the proposal.

“This funding will help 15-90 Search and Rescue have updated tools and training needed for this critical service,” Gallagher said.

Of about 2,670 votes cast, 77% of voters in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County favored a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales. The tax on medical sales got 55% yes votes to 45% no votes.

In Powell County, voters approved a single measure to tax all marijuana sales, with 1,218 votes in support, or 82 percent, to 269 votes against, which is 18 percent.

There were two contested legislative primaries in southwest Montana.

In House District 75, which covers most of Jefferson County, incumbent state Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy, defeated Republican challenger Timothy McKendrick of Boulder 73% to 27% out of 2,331 votes cast.

In House District 78, freshman state Rep. Gregory Frazer, R-Deer Lodge, won 57% of 1,157 votes cast to 43% for GOP challenger Steven Grant of Deer Lodge.

No Democrats filed in District 75 or 78 so the winner of the primary is likely to win the seat in November. Only write-in candidates can file now and they face major obstacles to winning.

