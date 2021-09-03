Gallagher down on Tommyknockers, opposes exclusive lease with Legion baseball

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official still has serious reservations about a return of Expedition League baseball next year, saying he wants to see proof that promises of “corrective actions” are more than just promises.

But Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher is also opposed to giving Butte’s American Legion baseball program an exclusive lease on 3 Legends Stadium, which he says they requested in a recent letter to Butte-Silver Bow commissioners.

“I want to make sure the American Legion program is taken care of, don’t get me wrong, and we want to make sure they have the ability to play there and utilize the facility to its full capabilities,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Thursday.

“Their request is to have an exclusive lease up there and I would not be in favor of doing that,” he said. “I think it’s a public facility and we want to make sure the public gets to use it, that it’s not exclusive to anybody.”

Samm Cox, chairman of the parental board for Butte’s Legion program, says it would work with the county to maintain the facility and is willing to fund improvements, but wants at least a majority control long-term lease to make such commitments.