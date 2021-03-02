Gallagher cites letter in kicking member off preservation board

Numerous people sent in email letters with their opinions on the demolition and Commissioner Cindi Shaw read all of them into the record during a Feb. 17 council meeting. When she was reading Gerbrandt’s missive, Gallagher cut her off and ruled the letter out of order.

“We need to stop this. This needs to stop,” he said. “That was an inappropriate letter that should have never been admitted into this.”

Later that night, commissioners reduced a 90-day stay of demolition that Gerbrandt and other members of the HPC had imposed on the “cribs” to 45 days. The county has since taken a step that will allow partial demolition of the building and at 56 E. Mercury St.

The letter violated an ethics policy that applies to all members of voluntary county boards and commissions, Gallagher said, as did a subsequent discussion with Gerbrandt about it.

“You stated to me that by the nature of being appointed to the Historic Preservation Council that you could not be unbiased and fair in decisions regarding historic preservation,” Gallagher wrote in a letter to Gerbrandt about his removal. “The policy directly addresses fairness and objectivity.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}