Gallagher as chief executive: 'There's a lot of components to this job'

Where additional waste repositories will go — a contentious, community matter before the consent decree was signed — is still undecided.

“The number one thing is that we’ve got to communicate and make sure that everyone around who is going to be impacted is known right up front and … we need to be very transparent,” Gallagher said.

Improving communications between departments and with the public were among Gallagher’s top pledges during the campaign. He held his first meeting with department chiefs in week one and plans to continue that every Wednesday.

Starting in February, the departments will enhance communications with the public.

“When I met with our department heads, I let them know that I want a snapshot of what’s going on in their departments so once a month, we can send out a newsletter to the public about what’s going on in the individual departments,” Gallagher said.

How that will be distributed — be it with water bills or social media or a combination or other means — is still in the works. He wants to do a better job of informing the public about upcoming street projects and closures, too.