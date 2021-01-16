Gallagher as chief executive: 'There's a lot of components to this job'

J.P. Gallagher was hoping for a little time off between his election as Butte-Silver Bow chief on Nov. 3 and the day he was sworn in Dec. 31.
He had to stay home for a while because his wife, Erna, had COVID-19, but even then, he spent most of his time trying to learn more about the county’s highest political office.
The only real break he took was Christmas Day and one afternoon.
“There’s just a lot of components to this job,” he said in an interview this week. “From communicating with the public, the council members, to placements on boards and committees, and just the outreach that this job requires. I’m learning as I go.”
Gallagher oversaw the county’s parks department for five years before he ran for chief executive last year, ultimately defeating incumbent Dave Palmer in November.
During his first full day on the job, he met with more than a dozen small-business owners and managers in Butte who said COVID-19 restrictions, including early closing times, are killing their operations and costing jobs.
Gallagher listened intently, was sympathetic and said he would do all he could to help businesses survive. However, he added he didn’t have authority to override local health officials and wouldn’t if he could because they were trying to protect health and save lives.
Two nights later, Gallagher presided over his first council meeting and got some push-back for his proposal to pay Jim Kambich $75,000 annually to be his chief of staff. But he stood firm, saying Kambich would be a great asset to Butte-Silver Bow, and commissioners OK’d it 10-2.
Several commissioners commended Kambich’s credentials, which include lobbying at the state and federal level, and Gallagher says Butte-Silver Bow needs to keep close tabs on the legislative session underway in Helena now.
“There are things that might affect us locally and even on statewide level that could impact Butte-Silver Bow,” he said.
Gallagher now oversees more than 450 full-time county employees, many of them belonging to unions, so he’s getting up to speed on their contracts and negotiations.
The creation of a new Superfund Department was announced in December before Gallagher took office, though most of its 23 employees were already working on mine-pollution projects for the county. Gallagher supported the move during his campaign last year.
If it were not for COVID, Gallagher said, the new department probably would have been in place and announced when the consent decree was finalized last spring.
The legal document spells out work needed to address mine pollution in Uptown, Walkerville, parts of Blacktail and Silver Bow Creeks and other areas. It includes some work that needs to be done forever and commits Atlantic Richfield to spend more than $150 million removing mine waste.
Where additional waste repositories will go — a contentious, community matter before the consent decree was signed — is still undecided.
“The number one thing is that we’ve got to communicate and make sure that everyone around who is going to be impacted is known right up front and … we need to be very transparent,” Gallagher said.
Improving communications between departments and with the public were among Gallagher’s top pledges during the campaign. He held his first meeting with department chiefs in week one and plans to continue that every Wednesday.
Starting in February, the departments will enhance communications with the public.
“When I met with our department heads, I let them know that I want a snapshot of what’s going on in their departments so once a month, we can send out a newsletter to the public about what’s going on in the individual departments,” Gallagher said.
How that will be distributed — be it with water bills or social media or a combination or other means — is still in the works. He wants to do a better job of informing the public about upcoming street projects and closures, too.
Gallagher said he starts his days early, coming to the courthouse a little before 7 a.m., meeting with Kambich and organizing. They go over events and information from the prior day, look at the day ahead, review legislative updates and “project down the road where we need to go.”
He talks with county Health Officer Karen Sullivan almost daily, he said, to discuss COVID issues. They have primarily concerned testing and the rollout of vaccines.
The top priority is public safety, but Gallagher knows many businesses are hurting, especially restaurants, bars and casinos, and says he’ll work with the Butte Local Development Corp. and others to support them in any way possible.
“Our ultimate goal is to keep those guys alive and afloat to survive this,” he said.