FWP wardens seek information on bull elk poaching near Butte

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte last week.

The six-point bull was killed on private land along North Browns Gulch Road about 5 miles northwest of Butte. The bull elk carcass was abandoned in the field after it was shot.

Wardens interviewed a witness, who reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. The witness observed a pickup truck at the scene, shining a spotlight on the dead elk, then fleeing the area toward Hail Columbia Road. The pickup was described as being dark in color with “Chevrolet” on the tailgate. The truck bed also had a silver Delta toolbox.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with possible information can also contact Butte Game Warden Regan Dean at 406-490-9377.

