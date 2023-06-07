Fishing outfitter Wade Fellin netted an ailing brown trout on the Beaverhead River below Tash Bridge. That disturbing catch happened roughly one year ago.

“My guides and I have seen several of these fish dying of what appears to be fungal infection through the summer the past two years, though that may not be the primary cause,” Fellin said. “That’s why we need the study.”

Fellin, based at the Big Hole Lodge near Wise River, was among more than 30 fishing outfitters and guides in southwest Montana who recently beseeched Gov. Greg Gianforte to take immediate action. They sought an “all hands on deck” investigation of the causes of dramatic decreases in trout populations in the Beaverhead, Big Hole and Ruby rivers.

Gianforte did not reply to the letter, dated May 30. But Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks apparently did, issuing a press release Tuesday evening outlining plans to research and monitor trout population declines in southwest Montana.

“FWP is committed to bringing more resources to bear to protect trout and get to the bottom of population declines in southwest Montana,” said Quentin Kujala, chief of conservation policy.

In the short term, FWP is proposing new angling restrictions on the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers. The Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider the changes during its meeting Thursday morning.

One key concern has a long history: low flows and accompanying increases in water temperature. Trout need cold, clear water.

Conflict often rears about water withdrawals for irrigation by ranchers in the Big Hole Valley and elsewhere in the Jefferson Basin. Those withdrawals, combined with drought, help reduce flows.

Eileen Ryce, fisheries division administrator for FWP, addressed this issue.

“Trout populations in many streams in southwest Montana have seen decline in recent years, and research continues to point to perennially low stream flows and high water temperatures as contributing factors,” Ryce said.

“Though we don’t yet know all we’d like to about what’s happening in some of our most iconic rivers in southwest Montana, we can say that it starts with the amount of water in the river over the course of a year, and how warm that water is.”

Fisheries biologists say high temperatures and low flows stress trout, making them more susceptible to disease and complicating recruitment of young fish.

Outfitters who weighed in Wednesday on the FWP news release expressed mixed feelings.

Shaun Jeszenka owns Frontier Anglers in Dillon.

“My first thought when I read this press release was ... ‘Is this a reaction to public outcry over rapidly declining trout numbers, or will the FWP actually commit to a comprehensive study that leads to a road to recovery?’” Jeszenka said.

“I’m concerned that they don’t have the political will to take action should the data show that changes in agricultural use might be necessary to save the fishery on the Big Hole,” he said. “They don’t seem capable of even addressing that it might be a major issue, let alone acting upon it.”

Fellin said he needs more specifics.

“I see no commitment of resources despite a (press release) headline saying otherwise,” he said. “This press release has zero details on what, when and how they will address the suspected disease in the river, which seems to have affected fish in visible numbers in June the past two summers.”

Jeszenka offered a similar observation.

“I’m all ears as to what these resources are that they plan to commit,” he said. “However, I think it’s likely that we’ll still be pursuing an independent study, with recommendations based on the outcome, to recover our fisheries.”

Fellin said time is of the essence.

“We need emergency funding immediately to start a study, now,” he said.

FWP has determined trout populations have reached historic lows in the Big Hole River and elsewhere in the region.

Potential contributors to the disturbing declines include climate change, increased nutrients, warming water temperatures, irrigation withdrawals, fungus, parasites, a dramatic increase in angling days on the river, and trout stressed by catch-and-release fishing, algal blooms and more.

Kujala referenced the cooperation of irrigators who opt to leave water in the rivers when flows shrink toward trickling rills.

“We have great partners around southwest Montana in our agriculture community,” he said. “Late summer flows in many of our rivers are already dependent on irrigators leaving water in the rivers for the sake of the aquatic habitat.”

FWP said it is “marshalling resources to assess the impacts of angling on some of the rivers in southwest Montana.”

In addition, the department said it will continue regional fish monitoring, including the sampling of dead and dying fish, and will continue monitoring stream flow and water temperature.

Outfitters along the Big Hole River said they are fielding calls from clients and potential clients who have read news coverage about the population declines of brown and rainbow trout.

Eric Thorson, co-owner of the Sunrise Fly Shop in Melrose, recently emphasized that good fishing continues.

Data from three sections of the Big Hole River showed the fewest number of brown and rainbow trout since data were first collected in 1969.

For example, the popular Melrose section — which stretches roughly from Melrose to Browne’s Bridge near Glen — is estimated to host fewer than 500 brown and rainbow trout per mile. Melrose peaked at nearly 3,000 fish at the century’s turn and maintained an estimated 2,500 brown and rainbow trout in 2015.

The proposed changes to fishing regulations would specify catch-and-release in some river stretches where taking fish has been previously allowed, and similarly, specify the use of artificial lures only for certain sections of river.

Jeszenka responded.

“I don’t think that there will be any pushback from the outfitting community on further restrictions from a fishing regulations standpoint,” he said. “There just isn’t a lot more they can do from that standpoint.”

Fellin shared his thoughts.

“The proposed rule changes are essentially catch-and-release requirements and tackle restrictions with no promise of increased enforcement,” he said. “How can the current staff of wardens enforce all these rivers, let alone new regulations in time of emergency?”

Fellin said the regulations proposed don’t address the larger problems.

He favors lures that reduce injury to fish caught and released.

“I believe until numbers recover, we need to see a single point, barbless hooks requirement with enforcement, and we need to see full-section closures at 68-degree water temps, regardless of time of day or time of year, to ensure angling is as safe to the remaining fish as possible,” Fellin said.

He referenced Hoot Owl restrictions, which typically prohibit fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight.

“I believe Hoot Owl rules ought to be revisited statewide as related to flow, temp and dissolved oxygen and I think they could be implemented and lifted more nimbly,” he added. “If the river only gets down to 64 degrees at night and hits 70 degrees by noon the following day, I don’t think we’re protecting fish from over-stress by angling.”

As many have long observed, the rivers support regional economies and households in a variety of ways, supporting agriculture, fishing outfitters, guides and fly shops, restaurants, taverns, lodging businesses and much more.

With livelihoods at stake and celebrated trout streams at risk, the scrutiny of causes and cures will likely demand the sort of visibility associated with the Big Hole’s legendary salmonfly hatch.