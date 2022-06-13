 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FWP seeks local input about possible public firing range

Daysee Swant

In this file photo from 2020, Daysee Swant participates in a shooting match held at a range on MacDonald Pass. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is contemplating siting a shooting range in Butte-Silver Bow County and wants residents to complete a brief related survey. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Montana’s wildlife agency wants residents of Butte-Silver Bow County to weigh in with ideas about the possibility of a new or enhanced public firearm shooting range near Butte.

As envisioned, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks would administer the firearms range. FWP has some archery ranges at state parks.

Specifics about location, hours, potential supervision by FWP won’t be determined until if and when the agency has more information.

Toward this end, FWP has created a brief online survey at: bit.ly/393gmpf

The agency said the survey is intended to solicit ideas about potential benefits, concerns, locations and necessary amenities.

“FWP’s role in administering a site could include assuming primary management responsibility for a site, though the land itself may or may not be owned by FWP,” said Morgan Jacobsen of FWP.

“Some FWP staff may oversee development and maintenance of the site, but since there is no specific project proposal at this point, staffing hours and responsibilities haven’t been determined yet,” Jacobsen said.

People are also reading…

He said safety features will include “a protective berm or other feature to capture projectiles downrange.”

Unofficial shooting ranges have popped up through the years on public land. Jacobsen said one of these existing sites could be enhanced to become an FWP-administered site.

The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, allocates revenue from federal excise taxes on the sale of firearms and ammunition to state wildlife management agencies for a variety of uses, including shooting range development.

FWP said the agency is also exploring opportunities for communities in need of shooting range facilities.

