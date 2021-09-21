FWP proposal to sell fraction of an acre at Georgetown Lake stirs controversy

For Les Castren the parcel size mattered less than the fundamental principle he felt should prevail.
“I’m opposed to Fish and Game selling public property off for anything,” Castren said, addressing Randy Arnold, Regional Supervisor for Region 2 of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Castren spoke up on the evening of Sept. 2 at the Stuart Mill Bay Fishing Access Site along the southeast shore of Georgetown Lake. He was ringed by about two dozen people — many of them concerned about Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ proposal to sell about 0.09 of an acre to private landowner Bowman Neely.
Neely, who attended the gathering, said the sale would provide better and safer ingress and egress to his family’s Bowman Camp compound off Georgetown Lake Road — a narrow, curving stretch of pavement in this spot. It would also codify access along the driveway he said has likely served his family’s camp since about 1890.
“I’m just buying this to maintain the status quo,” Neely said later.
He noted that proceeds from the land sale, an amount estimated to be about $6,053, would likely go toward supporting the 362-acre Stuart Mill Bay Fishing Access Site.
In March 2003, FWP used money from the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program to buy the acreage in the vicinity of Stuart Mill Bay, a popular spot for anglers and other recreationists on Georgetown Lake.
A portion of the 362 acres, the “upland portion,” south of Georgetown Lake Road, is managed primarily for wildlife and associated recreation.
In August, FWP released an environmental assessment for the proposed sale of the 0.09-acre portion of the Stuart Mill Bay Fishing Access Site, or FAS. That analysis found little evidence the sale would have a negative effect.
“Because of the location of this parcel on the perimeter of the FAS and the small acreage involved, the proposed sale would not materially affect the FAS or diminish the value of the FAS property,” FWP concluded.
Neely said a survey shows that a small portion of the driveway crosses the FWP land.
Chris Marchion of Anaconda has long advocated for public access to existing public lands, for the acquisition of additional public lands and for wildlife. He is an inductee into the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame, a member of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club and a board member for the Montana Wildlife Federation.
Like Castren, he bristles about FWP selling even a small slice of hard-won public land to a private landowner without public benefit.
“Is the department going to stand up for public access to protect our public lands?” Marchion asked. “To me, that is really what’s disturbing about this case.”
A few weeks after the on-site gathering, Marchion prepared to send comments to FWP about the proposed sale. He said he believes the agency’s best bet would be a return to the drawing board.
“I’m suggesting that they turn it down and come up with a more comprehensive solution that works for all parties,” he said, including the public, FWP and Neely.
The current proposal is “beneficial to one party,” Marchion said, referencing Neely.
He said it doesn’t address public access issues at a spot near Stuart Mill Creek where people often stop in spring to watch rainbow trout spawning and in fall to watch brown trout spawning. And there are state lands south of Georgetown Lake Road that can be challenging to access, Marchion said.
There seemed to be general agreement at the Sept. 2 gathering that there currently is no safe place for people to park in the vicinity of the creek and Marchion said he’d like to see that change.
He said he believes Neely should be willing to give up something beyond the sale price of the parcel.
Neely responded.
“I think Chris is used to larger land deals, where there is some sort of mitigation,” he said, such as donating land in order to drain a wetlands.
Neely said a land exchange in this case would involve swapping a fraction of an acre for a fraction of an acre, a proposal he said doesn’t make sense.
The Neely family has clashed in years past with sportsmen.
Diana Bowman Neely built a tall, pine-pole-style fence in 2006 along a portion of the Bowman Camp. The Anaconda Sportsman’s Club and its president at the time, Lorry Thomas, argued that the fence could prevent moose from reaching Stuart Mill Bay, a part of Georgetown Lake habitat the large ungulates frequent.
On the other hand, the Neely family has deep ties to Anaconda and the region. One forebear worked for Marcus Daly’s Daly Bank and Trust.
The family built St. Timothy’s Chapel high above Georgetown Lake in memory of Timothy Dillon Bowman, who died in 1956 in a car crash. He was 18 years old.
Bowman Neely emphasized that he cares deeply about conservation, wildlife and public lands.
“I’m a member of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club, Trout Unlimited and the Montana Wildlife Federation,” he said.
A person at the Sept. 2 gathering asked why FWP didn’t just sell Neely an easement across the public land in question. Arnold said FWP rejected that option partly because the department would then still be on the hook for managing a portion of the driveway, which he said could be a long-term enforcement headache if people park there and block access.
Public comment about the proposed sale to Bowman Neely of 0.09 of an acre in the vicinity of Stuart Mill Bay at Georgetown Lake must be received by FWP by Sept. 30. To review the agency’s draft environmental assessment about the project, go to: fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices.
Comments can be emailed to Sharon Rose at shrose@mt.gov.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has the final say for FWP fishing access site land actions. The commission could consider the Stuart Mill Bay proposal at its Oct. 28 meeting.