FWP proposal to sell fraction of an acre at Georgetown Lake stirs controversy

A few weeks after the on-site gathering, Marchion prepared to send comments to FWP about the proposed sale. He said he believes the agency’s best bet would be a return to the drawing board.

“I’m suggesting that they turn it down and come up with a more comprehensive solution that works for all parties,” he said, including the public, FWP and Neely.

The current proposal is “beneficial to one party,” Marchion said, referencing Neely.

He said it doesn’t address public access issues at a spot near Stuart Mill Creek where people often stop in spring to watch rainbow trout spawning and in fall to watch brown trout spawning. And there are state lands south of Georgetown Lake Road that can be challenging to access, Marchion said.

There seemed to be general agreement at the Sept. 2 gathering that there currently is no safe place for people to park in the vicinity of the creek and Marchion said he’d like to see that change.

He said he believes Neely should be willing to give up something beyond the sale price of the parcel.

Neely responded.

“I think Chris is used to larger land deals, where there is some sort of mitigation,” he said, such as donating land in order to drain a wetlands.