A combination of high flows and bridge repairs led Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to close to all recreation a portion of the Jefferson River downstream from the crossing of U.S. 287 south of Three Forks.

FWP announced the closure Wednesday and said it will remain in effect until further notice.

“The closure extends from the Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access Site to the bridge on Meridian Road,” FWP said in a news release.

“High river flows, coupled with ongoing repairs to Meridian Bridge, have created a hazardous obstruction for people floating the river,” the department reported.

For updated information on restrictions and closures of lands managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and waterbodies, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.