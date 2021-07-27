FWP adds Stage 2 fire restrictions at more sites in southwest Montana

Additional fire restrictions are in place for properties managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in several southwest Montana counties due to high fire danger.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are already in place in Silver Bow, Beaverhead and Madison counties. FWP sites in Jefferson County will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 31. FWP sites in Broadwater County have entered Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Restrictions are as follows:

Stage 1 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials.

Stage 2 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed. Driving motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.

Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.

Affected sites in Silver Bow County include Maidenrock and Powerhouse fishing access sites; and Fleecer Mountain and Mount Haggin wildlife management areas.