FWP adds Stage 2 fire restrictions at more sites in southwest Montana

Additional fire restrictions are in place for properties managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in several southwest Montana counties due to high fire danger.
Stage 2 fire restrictions are already in place in Silver Bow, Beaverhead and Madison counties. FWP sites in Jefferson County will enter Stage 2 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 31. FWP sites in Broadwater County have entered Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Restrictions are as follows:
- Stage 1 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials.
- Stage 2 restrictions at FWP sites ban campfires and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas 3 feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. Gas or propane stoves that can be turned on and off are still allowed. Driving motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.
Fireworks are always prohibited at FWP sites.
Affected sites in Silver Bow County include Maidenrock and Powerhouse fishing access sites; and Fleecer Mountain and Mount Haggin wildlife management areas.
Affected access sites in Beaverhead County include: Blacktail Meadows, Corrals, Fishtrap Creek, George Grant Memorial, Glen, Grasshopper, Greenwood Bottoms, Henneberry, High Bridge, Kalista Bridge, Maidenrock, Pipe Organ, Poindexter Slough, Salmon Fly, Sportsman’s Park and Tony Schoonen fishing access sites; Clark’s Lookout and Bannack state parks; and Blacktail and Robb-Ledford wildlife management areas.
Affected sites in Madison County include: Alder Bridge, Brownes Bridge, Burnt Tree Hole, Cardwell Bridge, Damselfly, Eight Mile Ford, Ennis, Harrison Lake, Hell’s Canyon, Kountz Bridge, Lyons Bridge, McAtee Bridge, Meadow Lake, Raynold’s Pass, Ruby Dam, Ruby Island, Silver Springs Bridge, Silver Star, Three Dollar Bridge, Tony Schoonen, Valley Garden, Varney Bridge and Vigilante fishing access sites; and Bear Creek, Robb-Ledford and Wall Creek wildlife management areas.
Affected sites in Jefferson County include: Limespur, Mayflower Bridge, Parrot Castle, Piedmont Pond and Sappington Bridge fishing access sites; and Lewis and Clark Caverns and Elkhorn state parks.
Affected sites in Broadwater County include: Fairweather, Toston and York’s Islands fishing access sites; and Canyon Ferry Wildlife Management Area.
Fire restrictions are in effect in other areas of Montana. For more details, visit mtfireinfo.org.