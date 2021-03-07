 Skip to main content
Funds available for historic improvement projects
Funds available for historic improvement projects

Butte Citizens for Preservation & Revitalization (Butte CPR) once again has money available for historic improvement projects that bring back the historical character of some of Butte’s greatest treasures.

To be considered for a grant, properties should be at least 50 years old and in need of exterior renovation or maintenance. CPR has mainly funded a variety of small projects in the historic district. But because its coffers have been diminished this year, CPR is not able to fund as many projects as in the past. A guiding inspiration for these grants has been that improvements should stand out in neighborhoods where one exterior renovation may inspire others.

Eligible projects include exterior painting, masonry work, replacement or repair of original architectural features, replacement or repair of windows, awnings, porch columns, doors, etc. Grants for 2021 will be awarded to the top two or three projects totaling a maximum amount of $2,000.

Project applications are due by May 1. You can review the criteria and get an application online at buttecpr.org or by emailing CPR at info@buttecpr.org.

