Fundraiser dinner July 23 for 'Columbia Gardens of the Rockies' project

A fundraiser spaghetti dinner and silent auction to benefit the “Columbia Gardens of the Rockies” will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St.

“Columbia Gardens of the Rockies” is a decades-long dream project in the works by Dave and Joan Simon to bring back one of Butte’s most treasured memories. The Butte couple owns 80 acres of tree-filled property on Butte’s East Ridge, where they plan to recreate the Columbia Gardens.

“We’re so happy with the outpouring of support from the people of Butte,’’ Joan Simon said Friday.

Columbia Gardens was built by Copper King William A. Clark in 1899 and operated for 74 years with playgrounds, a roller coaster, flower plantings, concessions, a zoo, a baseball field, a lake and pavilion with a grand ballroom. The park closed on Labor Day in 1973.

Join the Simons to share your memories of the Gardens and help support the project. Local individuals and businesses have donated items for the silent auction. Treats will be offered and 50/50 tickets will be sold.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $15 for adults and $8 for children. For details, visit www.columbiagardensoftherockies.org or call (406) 490-8924.