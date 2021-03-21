Funding for other mill levy projects this year in Butte

Here are summaries and award amounts for the other 11 entities or projects that will share money from Butte-Silver Bow’s economic mill levy this year:
• Alpha Technology LLC, $10,500: To help further develop an anti-viral material and a wound-care system, both already patented by Montana Tech and licensed by Alpha Technology in Butte. The money will go toward animal studies for the new technologies that will help move them toward clinical trials.
• Mother Lode Theatre, $9,000: Money will go toward needed repairs and upgrades of stage components so the theater can remain a great venue for live performances.
• Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Montana Folk Festival. $9,000: To repair and replace staging used for performance venues at the festival as well other live-performance events throughout the year. The staging would remain in the care and custody of the county.
• Mainstreet Uptown Butte, $3,500: To help Uptown businesses offset expenses for removing graffiti and replacing windows broken during incidents of vandalism. Most insurance policies don’t cover full costs for that.
• Mainstreet Uptown Butte, $1,000: To support the “Wish Upon a Copper Star Project,” which provides fuel, food and gifts from local businesses to those in need during the Christmas holidays.
• Butte Local Development Corp., $7,500: To provide $500 marketing and promotion grants to small businesses in Butte that were impacted by COVID-19.
• Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel Foundation, $8,000: To help build an exhibit and storage building next to the carousel building at Stodden Park. The original fire truck from Columbia Gardens will be the central feature of the exhibit.
• Butte-Silver Bow Urban Forest Board, $3,000: To install more locally designed and produced tree grates that help protect tree roots, manage storm water and make sidewalks safer and more attractive. The board installed 11 last year and wants to do the same at 26 other locations Uptown.
• High Ore Ceramics, $2,000: The community center offers education, studio space and supplies for ceramic arts and will invest the money in materials to assemble ceramic kits for remote learning.
• World Museum of Mining, $1,200: To assist in a marketing campaign for a new Mining Center Heritage Pavilion being built to provide additional space for facility rental, large groups and to function as an education center.
• Montana Gaelic Cultural Society, $2,000: For equipment rental and logistics expenses for the An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival.