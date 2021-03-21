Funding for other mill levy projects this year in Butte

Here are summaries and award amounts for the other 11 entities or projects that will share money from Butte-Silver Bow’s economic mill levy this year:

• Alpha Technology LLC, $10,500: To help further develop an anti-viral material and a wound-care system, both already patented by Montana Tech and licensed by Alpha Technology in Butte. The money will go toward animal studies for the new technologies that will help move them toward clinical trials.

• Mother Lode Theatre, $9,000: Money will go toward needed repairs and upgrades of stage components so the theater can remain a great venue for live performances.

• Mainstreet Uptown Butte and the Montana Folk Festival. $9,000: To repair and replace staging used for performance venues at the festival as well other live-performance events throughout the year. The staging would remain in the care and custody of the county.

• Mainstreet Uptown Butte, $3,500: To help Uptown businesses offset expenses for removing graffiti and replacing windows broken during incidents of vandalism. Most insurance policies don’t cover full costs for that.

