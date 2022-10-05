Fuel Fitness owner blames Butte and Helena closings on unnamed employee

A lengthy email Tuesday night from Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness, blames the abrupt closing last weekend of gyms in Butte and Helena on the mismanagement of insurance billing by an unnamed employee.

The sudden closings, which came without notice to employees or members, angered many people who had relied on the fitness centers. The buildings were closed off with sheathing with cutouts for security camera surveillance.

Burks’ email referenced some of the members’ reactions and alluded to movie character Forrest Gump.

“I have read enough of your comments to realize that I have made the right decision to close both down and run like Forrest from both of your communities, so thank you in advance for that,” Burks wrote.

He added, “Here is the explanation that I have absolutely no obligation to share with you, but will to shut you all up once and for all.”

Burks said a member of the Fuel Fitness staff who oversaw insurance billing for all seven of the company’s locations mishandled that job.

He said the ramifications included “duping me into believing that the Butte location was doing much better financially than it really was.”

Burks said the Helena location was losing more money than the Fuel Fitness in Butte “and was only allowed to be open as I was under the impression that Butte was making just enough to allow me to absorb the never-ending losses coming from (the Helena location).”

He said neither location ever came close to breaking even.

Burks also alleged that two employees on a recent all-expense paid trip to Hawaii “abused my credit card like a couple of pissed off teenagers …”

Burks observed that a decision about the fitness gyms in Butte and Helena became necessary.

“On Friday, September 30, these indiscretions were brought to my attention, where I demanded both to be shut down immediately to stop the massive carnal bleeding,” he wrote. “Other than losing millions over the past five years from these horrifically ran (sic) operations, I also lost out on five years of lease from both buildings at market rate, as I would have shut these down years ago.”

Fuel Fitness has operated gyms also in Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell, Billings and Coeur d’Alene.

“I think it is extremely important for the Billings community to know that Fuel is not going anywhere and the reason for the closure was simple economics after finding improper accounting,” Burks said in an email.

Burks also lamented the alleged lack of gratitude from the Butte junior hockey community for his investments in years past, when he said he created and operated the Butte Cobras, a junior hockey team, and otherwise donated money to support youth hockey.

In 2016, Burks abruptly disbanded the Missoula Maulers hockey team after a dispute with the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association over ice fees. In 2015, Burks sued Southgate Mall in Missoula because he believed that the mall had improperly denied him permission to open a Christian bookstore.

Burks ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a District 97 seat in the Montana House of Representatives in the June 2022 primary election in Missoula County.

His Tuesday night email also cited that race and referenced his distrust of the media.

“I didn’t even allow one interview during my recent HD97 campaign run, in which I lost by a mere 37 votes to Lyn Hellegaard,” he wrote.

On Oct. 2, members of the Butte location showed up expecting a Sunday morning workout. Many were stunned by the sudden and permanent closing.

One member, Gary Dryden, said Fuel Fitness in Butte continued to sign up new members in the weeks before the closing. He said management must have suspected the end was near.

Dryden said Wednesday that a text message received Monday from Fuel Fitness expressed sincere apologies for the closing and promised refunds to any members who had paid for membership time lost by the closings.

“That’s the right thing to do, of course,” Dryden said. “That’s what a Butte guy would do.”

Burks was asked in an email whether there should have been closer supervision of the employee alleged to have mishandled the insurance billing.

His response did not address the question.

Brian Yates, a personal trainer who worked at the Butte location as an independent contractor, said Sunday that there had been no indication of a pending closure. He said management had talked about expanding and adding new equipment.