From untouched to safely handled: Montana trainer transforms wild mustangs in 100 days

Hannah Catalino, of Whitehall, recently participated in the 2022 Montana Mustang TIP Challenge in Missoula. The competition invited trainers to take wild horses from untouched to safely handled within 100 days.

The show, held at the Big Sky Horse Park, featured 16 trainers from youth to adult, who demonstrated their horse’s progress. Catalino competed with her two mustangs, Tavo and Scooby.

Watch the mustangs' journeys from untouched, to safely handled. To read the their story, go here.

