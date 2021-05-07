FROM THE EDITOR: On Friday, Uptown Butte smelled like history disappearing

Smoke enveloped Uptown Butte Friday. It smelled like history disappearing.
Somewhere buried in that flat and acrid tang were other smells: Beer, and french fries with brown gravy, and card-players’ cigars, and the sweat of more thirsty miners than a single century could hold.
This was not just another old building being erased from the streets of this old mining city. It was Butte’s very heart, on fire.
We loved you, M&M Cigar Store, with your tin ceiling and your great grub and your no-nonsense vibe, from the St. Paddy’s Day crush to a lifesaving bartender pouring out the first patron’s 6 a.m. eye-opener. You allowed all of us to feel like a part of the passing show, one more butt on a stool in a 140-year parade of them, from down and almost out to senators and governors, treated the same.
I’ll always remember walking in sometime around 1990 and realizing I’d just slipped through a wormhole into Butte’s past, watching an old-timer, frail body disappearing into bib overalls, washing down his breakfast with a short beer. I remember looking around and thinking then, thank God this is still here.
I’ll always recall the backroom poker games with Dennis Bugni, who practically grew up in the M&M when his dad owned it, dealing the cards and pushing the chips. Looking around the table at a menagerie of players with chip stacks telling the unvarnished truth about their prowess. Players like J.P. Gallagher, sitting stolid, pale blue eyes giving away exactly nothing.
I will always remember Selina Pankovich, the hardest-working saloon owner you’d ever find this side of a Western pulp novel, flashing that lovely smile as another good friend walked through the door.
She was the last in a great string of M&M owners, but the truth is that we all felt ownership. The place belonged to us, and we belonged to it.
When Butte was flush and when Butte was on its ass, the M&M welcomed the thirsty, the hungry, the lucky and the luckless.
It was so depressing, in the recent years when the old bar was closed, to walk by its darkened windows and padlocked doors. Butte should forever be grateful to Ray Ueland and to Pankovich for giving the joint its classy final act.
“Home, home, I knew it entering,” wrote Richard Hugo about another Montana bar, and that was the feeling I always got crossing through the M&M’s swinging metal-clad doors.
Jack Kerouac, in 1949, wrote that the M&M “was the end of my quest for an ideal bar.”
So many of us, in the ensuing seventy years, felt the same.
Butte, let this be a brutal lesson: Let’s preserve the history we have left, not just find reasons to tear it down.