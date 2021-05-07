FROM THE EDITOR: On Friday, Uptown Butte smelled like history disappearing

Smoke enveloped Uptown Butte Friday. It smelled like history disappearing.

Somewhere buried in that flat and acrid tang were other smells: Beer, and french fries with brown gravy, and card-players’ cigars, and the sweat of more thirsty miners than a single century could hold.

This was not just another old building being erased from the streets of this old mining city. It was Butte’s very heart, on fire.

We loved you, M&M Cigar Store, with your tin ceiling and your great grub and your no-nonsense vibe, from the St. Paddy’s Day crush to a lifesaving bartender pouring out the first patron’s 6 a.m. eye-opener. You allowed all of us to feel like a part of the passing show, one more butt on a stool in a 140-year parade of them, from down and almost out to senators and governors, treated the same.

I’ll always remember walking in sometime around 1990 and realizing I’d just slipped through a wormhole into Butte’s past, watching an old-timer, frail body disappearing into bib overalls, washing down his breakfast with a short beer. I remember looking around and thinking then, thank God this is still here.