From Micone to Palmer: Project would digitize 45 years of files from B-SB's top dogs

If it has happened in Butte-Silver Bow County over the past 45 years, chances are good its chief executives knew about it, talked about it, wrote about it and compiled information about it.
Well, a ton of their letters and notes and files has been saved since the city and county consolidated in 1977. And “ton” might not be a stretch.
There are 124 giant boxes of them at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, from former Mayor Mario Micone, who became the first chief executive, to his successor, Don Peoples, to all those who followed.
Their letters and records touch on most everything, from big topics like mining and crime and poverty to smaller subjects like sick leave policies and neighborhood meetings, to specific things like “Uptown liquor store problem.”
There’s a folder on Evel Knievel’s proposal in the late 1980s to turn the old Webster Garfield School into a museum about himself. He said it would bring 200,000 visitors to Butte each year, but despite lots of talk, letters and meetings, it never came to pass here.
There’s even a folder about a county official’s “ass chewing,” apparently at the hands of Peoples in May 1983. It consists of a two-page, hand-written letter from the county official to Peoples referencing an obviously terse conversation they had.
“I hope you don’t judge this department on a few mistakes we have made,” the employee wrote in his letter to Peoples. “I feel that if you don’t make mistakes, you're not doing your job.”
It ends with, “Here’s hoping that our next meeting will be nicer than this last one.”
The collection is a great archive of events, conditions and local government’s hand in them. So much so, the Archives wants to scan every page and make them digitally available through their catalog.
They’re seeking a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission to fund most of the project’s estimated $89,000 cost. The Archives would provide $22,000 of that in staff time to prepare records and transfer them to an E-Docs USA Inc. facility in Butte for scanning, and Friends of the Butte Archives would steer $7,000 to the project.
“It would just really ease the process of research and getting that first level of research done when we have a question about government function or specific projects in our community,” said Assistant Archives Director Aubrey Jaap.
“Some of them are kind of exciting, some of them are quite frankly boring, but they’re all helpful,” she said.
It’s not surprising so much information stems from Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executives, since the charter establishing the consolidated local government put a lot of power into the position.
The chief executive not only serves ceremonial functions, like ribbon-cuttings and appearances at community events, he or she directs city-county operations, is boss to hundreds of county employees and oversees annual budgets that now exceed $130 million.
The records to be scanned actually go back before consolidation.
When Micone became the first chief executive, he transferred many of the files he had created as mayor to his new office, “adding to them as situations dictated,” according to a very detailed Archives description of the collection.
There are records and correspondence from all past chief executives: Micone (1977-1979), Peoples (1979-1989), David Fisher (1989-1990), Jack Lynch (1990-2000), Judy Jacobson (2001-2004), Paul Babb (2005-2012), Matt Vincent (2013-2016) and Dave Palmer (2017-2020). J.P. Gallagher took office this year.
Records from the first three are grouped together and the bulk of those are from the Peoples administration. He was “prolific as a community and economic development leader, social ambassador and contributor to state and national municipality panning,” the Archives says.
He also led Butte-Silver Bow during the 1980s, “an incredibly difficult time for Butte’s citizens with the closure of the Anaconda Company’s mining, milling and smelting operations.”
His records chronicle city-county happenings, local business and nonprofits, and to a lesser extent, political campaigns and state legislation. Even some of his talks are included.
“Peoples routinely gave verbal presentations and regularly saved transcribed copies, which are now housed in this collection,” the Archives says.
There is a detailed list of subject files covering time frames and topics, and even now, Archives staff can point to files that might help people find what they’re looking for or researching.
Digitizing it all should make searches by keywords and text possible, making the search-and-find process easier and faster for staff and the public.
“It would be right at our fingertips as opposed to going downstairs and having to do a small bit of digging,” Jaap said.
If the Archives wins the grant, it could still take up to two years to complete the project.