From Micone to Palmer: Project would digitize 45 years of files from B-SB's top dogs

“I hope you don’t judge this department on a few mistakes we have made,” the employee wrote in his letter to Peoples. “I feel that if you don’t make mistakes, you're not doing your job.”

It ends with, “Here’s hoping that our next meeting will be nicer than this last one.”

The collection is a great archive of events, conditions and local government’s hand in them. So much so, the Archives wants to scan every page and make them digitally available through their catalog.

They’re seeking a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission to fund most of the project’s estimated $89,000 cost. The Archives would provide $22,000 of that in staff time to prepare records and transfer them to an E-Docs USA Inc. facility in Butte for scanning, and Friends of the Butte Archives would steer $7,000 to the project.

“It would just really ease the process of research and getting that first level of research done when we have a question about government function or specific projects in our community,” said Assistant Archives Director Aubrey Jaap.

“Some of them are kind of exciting, some of them are quite frankly boring, but they’re all helpful,” she said.

