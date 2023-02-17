A Learn to Groom Day Clinic — using a Snowdog machine — starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Thompson Park, 10 miles southeast of Butte.

Park at the first gate and hike (or ski or bike) to Sagebrush Flats, about three-quarters of a mile.

The nonprofit Friends of Thompson Park relies on volunteers to assist with grooming 14 miles of trail in and around Thompson Park as part of a partnership with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and city-county of Butte-Silver Bow.

Friends of Thompson Park is purchasing a Snowdog groomer and is looking for assistance to groom trails through March. The Snowdog tracked sled sets single-track on snow. The driver stands behind the machine, riding on a metal grooming attachment. Trails are typically groomed weekly depending on snow conditions.

At the clinic, participants will learn how to operate the machine and groom trails for fat-tire biking, hiking, backcountry skiing and snowshoeing.

The clinic is free, but donations to help with the purchase of the Snowdog machine and grooming expenses can be made through the Friends of Thompson Park Facebook page or email friendsthompsonpark@gmail.com for information on how to donate directly. Questions? Call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727.