Friends honor Monica Cavanaugh, 'Butte's own Irish ambassador'

She and Cavanaugh met many years ago at Powers’ adult Irish Ceili dance class. The friendship flourished.

So much so, the two attended an Irish festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The duo was watching the Trinity Irish Dancers when Cavanaugh, looking at their costumes, turned to Powers and said “we can make that.”

Copying the design, Cavanaugh did just that and with yards and yards of blue velvet, she completed the project.

“I shudder to think what Butte would have been like if we hadn’t had Monica,” said Cindy Powers.

In August 2019, Cavanaugh was already fighting cancer when the last An Ri Ra was celebrated. That didn’t stop her from running her own booth at the Original.

“She would have loved to be cloned,” said Tom Powers, “and enjoy everything without being tied to her shop.”

Maloney remembered well the 2019 An Ri Ra and the deluge of rain that fell that Saturday.

As Maloney recalled, Monica’s son Cody was selling hunting covers in his mother’s booth and as the rain began to fall, he grabbed a couple of the covers.