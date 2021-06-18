Friends, coworkers sing undersheriff’s praises

Dinah McLeod, a civil process clerk with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, has worked with Skuletich for the past 15 years. For McLeod, it has been an “honor and a pleasure.”

McLeod views Skuletich not only as a colleague, but as a friend as well.

“He is one of the kindest, most understanding and most compassionate human beings,” says McLeod. “He also has a great sense of humor.”

According to McLeod, Skuletich was the person you went to if you had a problem to sort out. The reason being, explained McLeod, was because he would listen, not judge.

“He would always give you a straight answer,” said McLeod.

As far as McLeod is concerned, Skuletich’s work ethic was beyond reproach. In addition to his other duties, he helped get the present-day Butte Detention Center built — doing everything from giving input on building plans to working out staffing schedules.

“He was always willing to give a hand whether it be in the office or on the streets with the officers,” she said.

While McLeod will definitely miss Skuletich, she and the rest of the staff will also miss the once-a-week donuts he brought to the office.