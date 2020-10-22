Friday night's drive-thru dinner to showcase developmentally disabled workers

Head down to the Butte Civic Center parking lot Friday, Oct. 23, and be sure to bring your appetite.

From 4 to 7 p.m., Special Olympians, along with other developmentally disabled Butte residents, will be serving up noodle bowls to hungry customers — drive-thru style.

The event, “OMG! I Have a Job!” is now in its third year and sponsored by OMG! Mongolian Grill, 17 N. Main St., along with local disability service providers.

“For the most part, we are not doing anything differently than we have in the past,” said co-sponsor Tom Cronnelly. “But with COVID-19, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Cronnelly said, and their main objective is to increase the number of jobs available for local people with disabilities.

“Friday’s event will help to highlight that these people are employable and available to work,” said Cronnelly.

Money raised will go toward a fund to feed Special Olympians at the Montana Special Olympics State Basketball Championship to be held in Butte in the fall.

Donations to Special Olympics will also be accepted.