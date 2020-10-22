Friday night's drive-thru dinner to showcase developmentally disabled workers

Head down to the Butte Civic Center parking lot Friday, Oct. 23, and be sure to bring your appetite.
From 4 to 7 p.m., Special Olympians, along with other developmentally disabled Butte residents, will be serving up noodle bowls to hungry customers — drive-thru style.
The event, “OMG! I Have a Job!” is now in its third year and sponsored by OMG! Mongolian Grill, 17 N. Main St., along with local disability service providers.
“For the most part, we are not doing anything differently than we have in the past,” said co-sponsor Tom Cronnelly. “But with COVID-19, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Cronnelly said, and their main objective is to increase the number of jobs available for local people with disabilities.
“Friday’s event will help to highlight that these people are employable and available to work,” said Cronnelly.
Money raised will go toward a fund to feed Special Olympians at the Montana Special Olympics State Basketball Championship to be held in Butte in the fall.
Support Local Journalism
Donations to Special Olympics will also be accepted.
Cronnelly, along with his wife, Kristi, a job coach with Silver Bow Developmental Disabilities Council Inc., started the event three years ago.
He and his wife are the parents of a 20-year-old son with autism so they know firsthand the challenges many of the developmentally disabled face.
While placing their orders, Cronnelly hopes Friday’s customers will take note at how hard those with developmental disabilities work.
“First and foremost, this is an awareness campaign to help them get jobs,” Cronnelly said, “but they also need to be out in the community more.”
Cronnelly speaks from experience. Before the coronavirus made its way to Montana, he hired several developmentally disabled people to work at his now temporarily closed eatery, OMG! Mongolian Grill.
“They like working with the public and are the most accepting in the world,” he said. “They just need a chance.”
Friday’s customers will have a choice with their noodle bowls — teriyaki, spicy teriyaki, curry, sweet and sour, or Thai peanut. In addition, Dish-Ability will be providing cookies for dessert.
If you would like to learn more about this event or to donate, call Tom Cronnelly at 406-498-6676 or Kristi Cronnelly at 406-498-6921 or visit https://www.omgmongoliangrill.com/community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.