 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Friday night fights break out at Stodden Park

  • 0
police car on the street close up

Butte police officers were kept busy Friday night as several disturbances were reported near the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.

A middle school “Spring Fling” dance was being held at the Carousel and due to the warm weather, several kids gathered outside where a number of fights apparently broke out.

According to a police report, one fight allegedly involved a knife. Officers questioned the youths who reportedly had the knife, but no knife was found and police believe there was no knife involved.

All the fights broke out sometime before 8:15 p.m., which is when officers arrived. Because there were so many people in the park at the time, police decided to shut down the party at the Carousel. Officers stayed on site while the youths were either picked up by their parents or left the park.

No charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Butte High’s junior prom was being held the same night at the Copper King Hotel.

People are also reading…

Four teens attending the prom were cited for possession of alcohol.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine claims Kyiv suburb of Irpin liberated from Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News