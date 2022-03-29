Friday night fights break out at Stodden Park

Butte police officers were kept busy Friday night as several disturbances were reported near the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.

A middle school “Spring Fling” dance was being held at the Carousel and due to the warm weather, several kids gathered outside where a number of fights apparently broke out.

According to a police report, one fight allegedly involved a knife. Officers questioned the youths who reportedly had the knife, but no knife was found and police believe there was no knife involved.

All the fights broke out sometime before 8:15 p.m., which is when officers arrived. Because there were so many people in the park at the time, police decided to shut down the party at the Carousel. Officers stayed on site while the youths were either picked up by their parents or left the park.

No charges were filed.

Meanwhile, Butte High’s junior prom was being held the same night at the Copper King Hotel.

Four teens attending the prom were cited for possession of alcohol.

