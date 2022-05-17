Freedom Fest 2022 includes Edmonton bagpipers

It’s been nearly three years but the Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service is returning July 2-5 for performances around Butte.

The band, described as goodwill ambassadors of Montreal, got its start in 1914, and in 1984, members paid their first visit to Butte. The Fourth of July parade is included on this year's itinerary. The bagpipers have been a parade favorite, whether it be for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration or for Freedom Fest.

According to George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, the band will perform at a variety of locations throughout Butte. A full schedule will be released when completed.

Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the expenses while they are in Butte. Donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.

For more details, call 406-497-6464 or email everett@montana.com.

