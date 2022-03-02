Freedom convoy supporters keep the faith in Butte

American flags fluttered in profusion Wednesday afternoon atop the Interstate 90 overpass at the Continental Drive exit in Butte.

People began to gather there hours before the U.S. Truckers Freedom Convoy’s anticipated passage beneath their feet.

Other flags and banners bristled among the convoy supporters. They included: Impeach Biden; Let’s Go, Brandon; Only You Can Prevent Socialism; and, F… Biden.

The demonstration remained peaceful even when a motorist passing by offered a middle-finger salute and yelled, “F… Trump!”

This was clearly a Trump crowd. If there was a Biden fan among them he or she kept quiet.

There were roughly 160 people on the overpass and dozens more along the Interstate 90 ramps and Continental Drive.

The convoy was part of a national movement protesting COVID-19 mandates regarding vaccines and masks.

Participants interviewed for this story referenced those mandates but reported other reasons for their presence on the overpass.

Doug Stokes said the protest had a larger focus.

“This is against everything that has to do with this government,” he said. “I never thought I would see the country tailspin the way it has these past two years.”

Martha Koffler said she attended the rally to make a statement about what she described as an emergency tied to the loss of personal freedoms.

As the hours of waiting stretched on, participants seemed to gain some energy from the drivers of passing 18-wheelers who sounded their horns. When one driver motored by without sounding his horn, it caused a minor stir.

Bob and Sue Auvil were among the many on hand toting an American flag to salute the convoy.

“I’m a patriot and I support what they’re doing,” he said.

The mood was upbeat, even though waiting for the convoy felt a bit like waiting for Godot.

Finally, around 5:35 p.m., the convoy drove into view, heading east toward Belgrade. It wasn’t clear how many trucks were involved because there wasn’t an orderly, single-file procession.

But the crowd waved flags and grinned as the truckers passed beneath them.

Love 5 Funny 7 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 7